Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule: New 10-race calendar confirmed

Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule

Monday 29 May (Bank Holiday)

Morning and afternoon Qualifying

Tuesday 30 May

Evening Qualifying

Thursday 1 June

Evening Qualifying

Friday 2 June

Afternoon Qualifying

Saturday 3 June

Supersport Race 1

Sidecar Race 1

Sunday 4 June

Superbike TT

Monday 5 June

Rest day

Tuesday 6 June

Superstock Race 1

Supertwin Race 1

Wednesday 7 June

Supersport Race 2

Sidecar Race 2

Thursday 8 June

Rest day

Friday 9 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday)

Superstock Race 2

Supertwin Race 2

Saturday 10 June

Senior TT

The Isle of Man TT say that the 2023 schedule will "hopefully drive the long term sustainability of the event delivering a range of benefits" that include:

Increasing overall visitor numbers and economic benefit by creating two long weekend options for visiting fans, most of whom prioritise time off work when deciding to attend events.



Filling the accommodation capacity towards the end of the racing programme that will in turn give visitors greater flexibility and further benefit accommodation providers where currently over 65% of fans have left before the Senior TT.



Reducing the duration of race days, lessening the impact on residents as well as reducing the demand on volunteers and officials, including marshals, teams, and competitors.



Improved offering for race fans with more racing and both feature Superbike Races positioned in prime viewing times (weekend afternoons).