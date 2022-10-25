Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule: New 10-race calendar confirmed
The Isle of Man TT has confirmed its 10-race schedule for 2023.
Isle of Man TT 2023 schedule
Monday 29 May (Bank Holiday)
Morning and afternoon Qualifying
Tuesday 30 May
Evening Qualifying
Thursday 1 June
Evening Qualifying
Friday 2 June
Afternoon Qualifying
Saturday 3 June
Supersport Race 1
Sidecar Race 1
Sunday 4 June
Superbike TT
Monday 5 June
Rest day
Tuesday 6 June
Superstock Race 1
Supertwin Race 1
Wednesday 7 June
Supersport Race 2
Sidecar Race 2
Thursday 8 June
Rest day
Friday 9 June (Isle of Man Bank Holiday)
Superstock Race 2
Supertwin Race 2
Saturday 10 June
Senior TT
The Isle of Man TT say that the 2023 schedule will "hopefully drive the long term sustainability of the event delivering a range of benefits" that include:
- Increasing overall visitor numbers and economic benefit by creating two long weekend options for visiting fans, most of whom prioritise time off work when deciding to attend events.
- Filling the accommodation capacity towards the end of the racing programme that will in turn give visitors greater flexibility and further benefit accommodation providers where currently over 65% of fans have left before the Senior TT.
- Reducing the duration of race days, lessening the impact on residents as well as reducing the demand on volunteers and officials, including marshals, teams, and competitors.
- Improved offering for race fans with more racing and both feature Superbike Races positioned in prime viewing times (weekend afternoons).