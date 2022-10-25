Olivier Lavorel, of Isle of Man TT’s ‘mistaken identity’, has now died

Lavorel and his sidecar teammate Cesar Chanel crashed at Ago’s Leap on June 4, 2022 - initially Lavorel was wrongfully announced as dead, later it was confirmed that Chanel had died.

Four months later, Lavorel has succumbed to his injuries.

His death is the sixth from the 2022 Isle of Man TT - equalling the most-ever fatalities from 1970.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

“The Isle of Man TT Races is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sidecar competitor, Olivier Lavorel, from Sillingy, France,” a statement read.

“Olivier sustained serious injuries in an incident during the opening lap of the first Sidecar Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races on the Saturday 4th June. The accident occurred at Ago’s Leap, just under one mile into the Course, and also claimed the life of Olivier’s team mate, César Chanel.

“Olivier was airlifted to hospital in Liverpool before being transferred to a hospital in France in late June where his treatment continued.

“Both Olivier and César were newcomers to the Isle of Man TT Races in 2022 but were an experienced pairing, taking numerous victories and podiums in the French F1 and F2 National Sidecar Championships.

“Everyone at the Isle of Man TT Races passes on their deepest sympathy to Olivier’s family, friends and loved ones at this tragic time.”