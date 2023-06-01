John McGuinness already faster than 2022 at Isle of Man TT

The legend returns seeking a 24th race victory - only Joey Dunlop (26) has won more times around the famous course.

Now aged 51, McGuinness put in a 129.398mph lap during Monday’s qualifying, and 130.035mph on Wednesday, but remains wary of the competition.

"We know who they are,” he told BBC. “They're riding really, really fast and they've all done the same thing, they've all put the effort in as well, like we all have at the top.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

"But, I went faster there on the first night than I have done in the whole of TT 2022, so it's a better start this year to the whole of last year's TT."

McGuinness hasn’t won at the Isle of Man TT since 2015, and hasn’t stood on the podium since 2019.

He may never eclipse Dunlop’s all-time record.

"It would be the icing on the cake to get more wins,” he said.

"It's funny, I never made predictions, I never sort of blew my own trumpet, I always just came and rode the bike.

"To be honest, I never thought I'd ever win 23 so, 47 podiums, it's been an amazing journey so if I get another one it'll be amazing.

"If I don't, it won't be for lack of trying."

Back on a Honda this year, McGuinness insists he is fitter and targeting the podium.

"I loved last year, don't get me wrong, it was great to come back after Covid, and starting number one, and to lead away at the Senior TT was stunning,” he said.

"But this year we've gone to number three, so we're slightly under the radar, we're not going to be sweeping the track at the front of the grids."