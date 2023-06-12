Hickman blasts rivals’ protests at Isle of Man TT: “I’m in their heads!”

Hickman ended the event by winning its most prestigious race, the Senior TT, which also denied Michael Dunlop the joint all-time record for most wins.

Hickman also set an outright lap record of 136.358mph after his second Superstock win - but he then had to bat off protests from an unconfirmed rival for using an illegal earpiece and ECU.

Isle of Man TT races - The big debate Video of Isle of Man TT races - The big debate

He reacted: “People don’t realise what goes on, do they?”

“Both Superstock results got protested before we had even left the winners’ enclosure with stupid s***.

“I guess that just means I’m in their head, more than they are in mine.”

Hickman’s pace on his Superstock bike raised the possibility that he might use it, rather than a Superbike, in the Senior TT.

A late decision to go for the Superbike paid off in the end.

“The bike wasn't right until this morning's warm-up lap,” he said.

“My plan was to get my head down and try and break the others. It seemed to work and I knew I had a bit more held back if needed.

“I can't thank all my team and sponsors for their support. They've worked so hard to get the bikes right.

“Four race wins out of eight, three second places and a fourth makes for one hell of a TT.”