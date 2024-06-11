Peter Hickman “very lucky” after Isle of Man TT crash

Peter Hickman says he is “lucky” to have avoided serious injury after crashing at the Isle of Man TT.

Hickman fell out of the lead in the Senior TT, giving Davey Todd an opportunity which he converted to win the race.

Social media footage has widely circulated of Hickman’s crash.

He provided an update: “A rather mixed bag of results for myself with a Superbike TT win, on the podium for the Superstock race and a crash at Ginger Hall whilst leading the Senior.

“A massive thank you to the FHO Racing BMW team, for all their hard work and dedication over this years TT.

“Frustrating with the lack of track time due to the weather, the bikes were awesome.

“Also I must say well done for a mega result for Josh Brookes with P2 and joining the 134 Club.

“Thanks to everyone for your messages and comments, I’m a bit bruised and very lucky.”

Hickman was able to walk away from his fall - and go straight to the pub.

He achieved his 14th career TT victory this year.