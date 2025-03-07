“New situation” for Julian Trummer as Kawasaki-backed Isle of Man TT effort announced

Austrian road racer Julian Trummer has announced new plans for 2025, joining the Lion Heart Racing squad for this year’s road racing campaign.

The team, based in Northern Ireland, is owned and run by Dwayne McCracken, and will field a Kawasaki ZX-10RR for Trummer in this year’s Superbike, Senior, and Superstock TTs.

“I’m chuffed to bits about this whole new project and having met Dwayne [McCracken] at last year’s North West 200, we gelled immediately,” Trummer said.

“When I left my former team, he offered to help me out as best as he can. We both absolutely love bikes and road racing, and this will hopefully be shown in our team.

“We’ve got some fantastic sponsors behind us, and we are all just super excited to get started.

“[The Kawasaki is] a proven bike and we're getting a lot of support from Kawasaki UK whilst I’ve also signed for Kawasaki Austria, who are giving me the best support I’ve ever had from back home.

“My only focus this year will be bike racing, which is a new situation for me. I can’t wait to go down Bray Hill again!”

Team owner Dwayne McCracken added: “After fighting back from serious illness (McCracken was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023), and being given a second chance, I needed something to focus on so, with motorbikes being my passion, setting up a new team seemed the right thing to do.

“I wouldn’t be doing it if I wasn’t in a good place and the NIPANC charity have been unbelievable, so we want to raise awareness of them and the amazing work they do as well.”

About Trummer, McCracken said: “I got to know Julian [Trummer] well last year and we’re on the same page with regards to racing and he’s got a good head on his shoulders. I like his attitude.

“It’s our first year at the TT but we’re not going there to make up the numbers - we want to succeed. With Julian’s ability and with my knowledge and experience, top-10 finishes are the aim.”