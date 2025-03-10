Peter Hickman notes two key performance areas from his 2025 Daytona 200

Peter Hickman has reflected on his impressive Daytona 200 outing by mentioning two key areas.

The Isle of Man TT race winner competed in the Daytona Beach, Florida, event at the weekend.

He recorded a P4 finish, ahead of Michael Dunlop who was ninth.

“Mega race at Daytona International Speedway for the Daytona 200 race,” Hickman reacted.

“Really happy to have finished P4 having had battles at the front throughout and even leading the race momentarily!

"My PHR Performance Triumph 765 ran perfectly throughout.

“Huge thanks to the team and sponsors for making everything happen, without you guys we simply couldn’t have done it!

“We also had one of the fastest pit stops.”

Hickman was 35 seconds short of the podium. His teammate Rochard Cooper failed to finish.

But Hickman was far clear of Dunlop, who was riding a Ducati Panigale V2, to P9.

Dunlop had previously joked ‘good to catch up with an old mate’ after posting a picture with Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Reeves’ interest in motorcycle racing takes him around the world and means he has met TT legend Dunlop before.

The Daytona 200 was a good start to 2025 for both Hickman and Dunlop.

They will renew acquaintances in the road racing season this year, including at the TT.

Hickman has won 14 times around the Mountain Course, and enters after forming a new team with Davey Todd.

Dunlop has 29 TT wins after setting the all-time race win record last year but will come back for more.