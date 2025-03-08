Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop bag impressive results at Daytona 200

Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop achieved solid results in the 2025 Daytona 200 on Saturday.

The Isle of Man TT stars were competing in the famous race at Daytona Beach, Florida, to kickstart their seasons.

Hickman finished fourth on the PHR Performance Triumph 765.

Dunlop was ninth on his Milwaukee/MD Racing Ducati Panigale V2.

Ducati V2 rider Josh Herrin won the Daytona 200, it was his fourth victory and his third in a row.

Herrin was 5.3 seconds clear of Suzuki rider Richie Escalante.

The Daytona 200 was red flagged twice. The first occasion was the result of heavy rain, and the second was after a big crash upon the restart.

For Hickman and Dunlop, the Daytona 200 served as a solid start to the 2025 racing season.

They will both compete in the major road races this year, including the Isle of Man TT.

Dunlop will aim to extend his record, which he set a year ago, for the most wins around the Mountain Course.

Hickman has formed the new 8Ten Racing team for the 2025 road racing and British Superbike Championship season with Davey Todd, backed by BMW, after they left FHO Racing.