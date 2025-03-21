Crowe brothers send combative message to Isle of Man TT competition

Callum and Ryan Crowe set for 2025 Isle of Man TT

Crowe brothers
Crowe brothers

The Crowe brothers have vowed to “attack” the Isle of Man TT - but they will face some stiff competition.

Callum and Ryan Crowe won both Sidecar races at last year’s TT, and became only the third duo to lap the Mountain Course at an average speed above 120mph.

Callum Crowe told the Isle of Man Today: “2025 is the same as ‘24, going to the TT with no pressure to attack it.

“That’s the plan. You don’t get too carried away. One season at a time, and see how things go.

“We will attack the British Championship as well, this year.”

The Crowes will compete in the British Championship with a long-wheel-base outfit with a Triumph 675cc three-cylinder engine.

But their heart lies with the TT, where their father is a previous winner too.

Ryan Crowe said: “We race in two different disciplines. We do road racing and short circuit.

“We only get to do road racing for about three weeks per year, at the TT and the Southern 100.

“If you took away the Southern 100, which is two weeks, and somebody said to me: ‘Make a decision, either do every short circuit around Britain and Europe, or you only get two weeks per year to race your bike…’

“Two weeks per year. I’d rather do the TT over anything.”

Callum added: “We’ll be aiming for two more wins at the TT this year, and perhaps sneak a lap record.

“I remember going through Parliament Square in Ramsey on the final lap of both races with our family and friends there shouting us on.

“It was the same at Creg-ny-Baa which was rammed with spectators. The TT is the pinnacle of motorcycle sport, particularly for sidecar racers.

“We spent long hours in the workshop making sure we had a good machine, and we will be doing the same this year. It’s all about preparation.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

Le Mans News
6m ago
How Robert Wickens’s Corvette GT3 car has been modified for IMSA return
Robert Wickens
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton receives rare praise from Red Bull’s Helmut Marko
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Williams at centre of investigation for odd F1 wing footage breach
Williams face an FIA investigation in China
MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta names the one thing he’d like KTM to take from Ducati
Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Argentinian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Revealed: The F1 teams impacted by flexi-wing clampdown
Alpine

More News

RR News
2h ago
Crowe brothers send combative message to Isle of Man TT competition
Crowe brothers
MotoGP News
2h ago
Injured Jorge Martin reacts to Marc Marquez's MotoGP domination
Marc Marquez
F1 News
3h ago
Blow for under-fire Jack Doohan; new power unit fitted after practice failure
Jack Doohan, Alpine
F1 News
3h ago
Why Charles Leclerc went unpunished for F1 delta time breach
Charles Leclerc avoided a penalty for a delta time breach
WSBK News
3h ago
Jonathan Rea offers behind-the-scenes glimpse at excruciating recovery
Jonathan Rea