Crowe brothers send combative message to Isle of Man TT competition

The Crowe brothers have vowed to “attack” the Isle of Man TT - but they will face some stiff competition.

Callum and Ryan Crowe won both Sidecar races at last year’s TT, and became only the third duo to lap the Mountain Course at an average speed above 120mph.

Callum Crowe told the Isle of Man Today: “2025 is the same as ‘24, going to the TT with no pressure to attack it.

“That’s the plan. You don’t get too carried away. One season at a time, and see how things go.

“We will attack the British Championship as well, this year.”

The Crowes will compete in the British Championship with a long-wheel-base outfit with a Triumph 675cc three-cylinder engine.

But their heart lies with the TT, where their father is a previous winner too.

Ryan Crowe said: “We race in two different disciplines. We do road racing and short circuit.

“We only get to do road racing for about three weeks per year, at the TT and the Southern 100.

“If you took away the Southern 100, which is two weeks, and somebody said to me: ‘Make a decision, either do every short circuit around Britain and Europe, or you only get two weeks per year to race your bike…’

“Two weeks per year. I’d rather do the TT over anything.”

Callum added: “We’ll be aiming for two more wins at the TT this year, and perhaps sneak a lap record.

“I remember going through Parliament Square in Ramsey on the final lap of both races with our family and friends there shouting us on.

“It was the same at Creg-ny-Baa which was rammed with spectators. The TT is the pinnacle of motorcycle sport, particularly for sidecar racers.

“We spent long hours in the workshop making sure we had a good machine, and we will be doing the same this year. It’s all about preparation.”