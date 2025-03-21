Ulster Superbike Championship announces new title sponsor and prize fund

Details of prize fund confirmed for Ulster Superbike Championship

The 2025 Ulster Superbike Championship will welcome a title sponsor for the first time since 2019.

The Covid pandemic caused such severe disruption to the short circuit racing calendar that, even in the years since, a title sponsor has not been found for Ulster.

From its conception in 2018, AJ Plumbing and Pirelli were the title sponsor and tyre supplier respectively, on a two-year deal which ended as the pandemic struck.

However, finally the event can count on a significant backer.

SBT Ireland, a telecommunications company run by Alun Gorman, has been announced as the first title sponsor in six years.

Gorman said: “We are proud to be able to sponsor the Superbike class within the USBK Championship for 2025 and hope this will encourage other businesses to get involved.”

A prize fund has also been announced for the top six riders in the SBT Ireland Superbike Pro class.

The winner will pocket £5,000 and the other five will share £7,000. Each promoting club will also contribute a separate prize fund.

“It’s an incentive and your efforts are being rewarded,” Korie McGreevy, the reigning Ulster Supersport champion, told the Belfast Newsletter.

“And we’re all still working-class people – there’s no one with silver spoons in their mouths.

“We need to have a decent national series and that’s what it is now, and last year I think we saw some of the best racing in this country since probably the Regal days.

“It’s a fantastic line-up of riders as well, really good riders, and I hope to be in among it.”

The 2025 Ulster Superbike Championship begins at Bishopscourt on April 5.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

