Isle of Man TT superstar Michael Dunlop says for all “the highs” his family name brings him he also has to “live with the demons” of “the lows” of it too.

The Dunlop name is synonymous with road racing and the Isle of Man TT in particular, with Joey Dunlop holding the record for the most wins ever at the event of 26 between 2000 and 2024.

Last year, Michael Dunlop - his nephew - surpassed this to raise the all-time record to 29 wins and keep the accolade within the family.

For all of the success the Dunlop family has had in road racing over the years, it has also had to contend with crushing lows.

Joey Dunlop died in an accident in Estonia just weeks after his 26th and final TT win, while Michael Dunlop’s brother William and their father Robert were also killed in racing incidents.

Speaking about the pressure that has come with carrying the Dunlop name and trying to set the all-time win record at the TT, Michael Dunlop gave the TT Live podcast a candid answer on this.

“Pressure always has been there, but the pressure never really came from the outside,” he began.

“We were always… my dad always taught us that second is the first loser, and to achieve is to achieve always at the highest level.

“With some people, the highs of what my name carries, every day I have to live with the lows because from what I’ve got with it.

“People introduce me in different circles, they start off as 29-time TT winner, then father was, brother was, uncle was.

“So, with what highs you’re getting are being dragged with the lows.

“But that’s motorsport, that’s demons I have to live with in my day-to-day life.

“The ride hasn’t been easy and the motorbikes themselves, I’ve won on some of the best machinery about, I’ve won on some of the worst machinery you can get your hands on.

“So, probably in my career I could have done it a lot easier, some decisions that have maybe not been the best. But in my view it was the best for me.”

Michael Dunlop still "pissed off" at missed Superbike opportunity

Despite the history he made last year, Michael Dunlop admits he’s spent the past 12 months “being pissed off” about losing a 30th victory in the Superbike TT due to a visor issue while he was leading.

“After 2023 it was a long 365 days to try and achieved something that was hanging over my head,” he added.

“And then when obviously 2024 happened, I spent 365 days being pissed off about the first Superbike race.

“So, what I gained in the record, it’s drained me not having 30. But we’re never happy. But it’s taken a lot of weight off my shoulders on the TT front.

“It’s funny, people have always asked me and my thing has always been that I just wanted to win TTs.

“But not everybody in life is set out for a goal and actually achieved a goal.

“My career ambition was at some point to become the greatest TT rider of all time.

“It was never any other ambition, nothing like BSB… I’ve tittered at it but it was always just TT related.

“So, something you and your family have spent their lives, lost their lives, trying to achieve I’ve achieved it.

“People sometimes pretend to set out for a goal, but I honestly did set out for the goal and to achieve it was a massive lift.”