Two riders injured in North West 200 qualifying incident, one airlifted to hospital

North West 200 organisers confirm incident on Wednesday

North West 200 2025
North West 200 2025
© Crash Media Group

Two riders were injured in an incident during Supersport qualifying on Wednesday at the North West 200, with both taken to hospital.

Wednesday marked the opening day of running at the 2025 North West 200, with perfect conditions gracing the course as four timed sessions were scheduled to take place.

However, numerous red flag delays meant only the Superbike and Supersport sessions were able to be completed.

The Superbike session was red-flagged twice due to separate oil spills, which required a lengthy delay to clean up.

The Supersport session was then red-flagged just moments in due to an incident at Mill Road roundabout.

North West 200 organisers have issued a statement, which says both riders were taken to hospital, with one having to be airlifted.

The riders have not yet been named, nor the severity of their injuries detailed.

The statement read: “Two riders were involved in an incident at Mill Road roundabout on the NW200 course six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session at today's Briggs Equipment North West 200.

“Both riders were injured in the incident and the on course medical team attended the scene.

“The riders were subsequently transferred to hospital, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance.”

The Superbike times were topped by 8TEN Racing’s Peter Hickman with a 4m35.271s on a BMW.

In the Supersport class, Richard Cooper led the way from Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop with a 4m36.484s.

Dunlop announced on Wednesday morning that he would be campaigning the Supersport class this year at the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT on a Milwaukee Ducati.

He also revealed his BMW machinery for the Superbike and Superstock class on Wednesday.

Qualifying is due to continue tomorrow at the North West 200, before the first races take place on Thursday evening.

Racing will conclude on Saturday with a packed schedule.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Franco Morbidelli: “I want to see how I feel on the bike” at Le Mans MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli
RR News
1h ago
“Schoolboy error” for North West 200’s most successful rider in qualifying
Alistair Seeley, North West 200 2025
F1 News
2h ago
F1 driver’s father could rival Mohammed Ben Sulayem for FIA presidency
Carlos Sainz Sr could run for FIA president
RR News
2h ago
Two riders injured in North West 200 qualifying incident, one airlifted to hospital
North West 200 2025
MotoGP News
2h ago
Under-the-radar Honda star wary of Yamaha’s big strength at Le Mans
Luca Marini

More News

RR Results
2h ago
2025 North West 200, Qualifying results
Peter Hickman, 8TEN Racing, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
3h ago
Oscar Piastri dodged a bullet by quitting Alpine to lead F1 championship
Oscar Piastri was part of Alpine's driver academy
MotoGP News
3h ago
Jack Miller: “New tools” for Le Mans MotoGP, where Yamaha “always strong”
Jack Miller
RR News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop expects “hot and heavy” 2025 North West 200
Michael Dunlop, Hawk Racing BMW, 2025 North West 200
F1 News
4h ago
Flavio Briatore rejects ‘completely false’ disagreement claims
Flavio Briatore and Oliver Oakes