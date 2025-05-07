Two riders injured in North West 200 qualifying incident, one airlifted to hospital

Two riders were injured in an incident during Supersport qualifying on Wednesday at the North West 200, with both taken to hospital.

Wednesday marked the opening day of running at the 2025 North West 200, with perfect conditions gracing the course as four timed sessions were scheduled to take place.

However, numerous red flag delays meant only the Superbike and Supersport sessions were able to be completed.

The Superbike session was red-flagged twice due to separate oil spills, which required a lengthy delay to clean up.

The Supersport session was then red-flagged just moments in due to an incident at Mill Road roundabout.

North West 200 organisers have issued a statement, which says both riders were taken to hospital, with one having to be airlifted.

The riders have not yet been named, nor the severity of their injuries detailed.

The statement read: “Two riders were involved in an incident at Mill Road roundabout on the NW200 course six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session at today's Briggs Equipment North West 200.

“Both riders were injured in the incident and the on course medical team attended the scene.

“The riders were subsequently transferred to hospital, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance.”

The Superbike times were topped by 8TEN Racing’s Peter Hickman with a 4m35.271s on a BMW.

In the Supersport class, Richard Cooper led the way from Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop with a 4m36.484s.

Dunlop announced on Wednesday morning that he would be campaigning the Supersport class this year at the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT on a Milwaukee Ducati.

He also revealed his BMW machinery for the Superbike and Superstock class on Wednesday.

Qualifying is due to continue tomorrow at the North West 200, before the first races take place on Thursday evening.

Racing will conclude on Saturday with a packed schedule.