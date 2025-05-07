2025 North West 200, Qualifying results

Qualifying began on Wednesday for North West 200 but only two sessions ran

The opening day of qualifying for the 2025 North West 200 was cut to just two sessions due to an incident on-track that required air ambulance attendance.

This year’s North West 200 got underway under glorious conditions on Northern Ireland’s North Coast, with four timed sessions originally scheduled.

The day began with the newcomers session, where debutants to the event ran speed controlled untimed laps to get a feel for the course.

The first timed session of the day was for the Superbikes, though this was twice red-flagged due to two oil spills.

The session was eventually completed, with Peter Hickman leading the way for 8TEN Racing on a BMW with a 4m35.271s.

Honda's Dean Harrison was clocked at 209.1mph through the speedtraps on his Superbike, while he also topped the Supersport speeds at 185mph.

2025 North West 200 - Wednesday Superbike qualifying times

North West 200 2025 - Tuesday Top 20 Superbike qualifying times
    
PositionRiderBikeTime
1Peter HickmanBMW4m25.271s
2Dean HarrisonHonda4m26.030s
3Alistair SeeleyBMW4m26.869s
4Paul JordanHonda4m27.645s
5Erno KostamoBMW4m30.696s
6Jamie CowardHonda4m31.092s
7Michael DunlopBMW4m31.217s
8Michael SweeneyBMW4m31.874s
9John McGuinnessHonda4m33.260s
10Nathan HarrisonHonda4m33.409s
11Conor CumminsBMW4m33.945s
12Sam WestBMW4m33.957s
13Michael RutterBMW4m33.980s
14David JohnsonKawasaki4m35.054s
15Mitch ReesHonda4m36.239s
16Ian HutchinsonBMW4m36.242s
17Michael EvansHonda4m36.695s
18Phillip CroweBMW4m38.115s
19Gary McCoyBMW4m38.565s
20Josh BrookesHonda4m39.353s

The two red flags led to a lengthy delay to the overall schedule, with the Supersport class following before that session was quickly halted.

Organisers confirmed during the stoppage that it was due to an incident on course.

BBC Sport later revealed that two riders were involved, with one taken to a local hospital by road while a second needed to be airlifted from the course.

No further details have been given by the organisers, though they released this statement: 

"Two riders were involved in an incident at Mill Road roundabout on the NW200 course six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session at today's Briggs Equipment North West 200.

"Both riders were injured in the incident and the on course medical team attended the scene.

"The riders were subsequently transferred to hospital, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance."

Due to the road closing order in place, roads had to re-open at 3pm.

This meant that, when the Supersport session got back underway at around 2:45pm local time, there was time enough for just a few laps.

Richard Cooper was fastest in Supersport with a 4m36.484s ahead of Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop on his new V2 Panigale Ducati.

2025 North West 200 - Wednesday Supersport qualifying times

North West 200 2025 - Tuesday Top 20 Supersport qualifying times
    
PositionRiderBikeTime
1Richard CooperYamaha4m36.484s
2Dean HarrisonHonda4m36.531s
3Michael DunlopDucati4m39.144s
4Peter HickmanTriumph4m40.564s
5Josh BrookesHonda4m41.315s
6Mike BrowneYamaha4m41.469s
7Ian HutchinsonYamaha4m41.674s
8Paul JordanHonda4m41.706s
9Adam McLeanYamaha4m41.800s
10Davey ToddHonda4m42.145s
11Conor CumminsDucati4m42.145s
12Michael SweeneyBMW4m44.547s
13Michael EvansTriumph4m44.851s
14Alistair SeeleyKawasaki4m48.223s
15Pierre Yves BianTriumph4m49.264s
16Nathan HarrisonHonda4m49.334s
17Daryl TweedYamaha4m51.707s
18Mark ConlinDucati4m54.575s
19Kevin KeyesYamaha4m57.972s
20Christian ElkinYamaha4m55.875s
