2025 North West 200, Qualifying results

The opening day of qualifying for the 2025 North West 200 was cut to just two sessions due to an incident on-track that required air ambulance attendance.

This year’s North West 200 got underway under glorious conditions on Northern Ireland’s North Coast, with four timed sessions originally scheduled.

The day began with the newcomers session, where debutants to the event ran speed controlled untimed laps to get a feel for the course.

The first timed session of the day was for the Superbikes, though this was twice red-flagged due to two oil spills.

The session was eventually completed, with Peter Hickman leading the way for 8TEN Racing on a BMW with a 4m35.271s.

Honda's Dean Harrison was clocked at 209.1mph through the speedtraps on his Superbike, while he also topped the Supersport speeds at 185mph.

2025 North West 200 - Wednesday Superbike qualifying times

North West 200 2025 - Tuesday Top 20 Superbike qualifying times Position Rider Bike Time 1 Peter Hickman BMW 4m25.271s 2 Dean Harrison Honda 4m26.030s 3 Alistair Seeley BMW 4m26.869s 4 Paul Jordan Honda 4m27.645s 5 Erno Kostamo BMW 4m30.696s 6 Jamie Coward Honda 4m31.092s 7 Michael Dunlop BMW 4m31.217s 8 Michael Sweeney BMW 4m31.874s 9 John McGuinness Honda 4m33.260s 10 Nathan Harrison Honda 4m33.409s 11 Conor Cummins BMW 4m33.945s 12 Sam West BMW 4m33.957s 13 Michael Rutter BMW 4m33.980s 14 David Johnson Kawasaki 4m35.054s 15 Mitch Rees Honda 4m36.239s 16 Ian Hutchinson BMW 4m36.242s 17 Michael Evans Honda 4m36.695s 18 Phillip Crowe BMW 4m38.115s 19 Gary McCoy BMW 4m38.565s 20 Josh Brookes Honda 4m39.353s

The two red flags led to a lengthy delay to the overall schedule, with the Supersport class following before that session was quickly halted.

Organisers confirmed during the stoppage that it was due to an incident on course.

BBC Sport later revealed that two riders were involved, with one taken to a local hospital by road while a second needed to be airlifted from the course.

Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2025 North West 200 © Crash Media Group

No further details have been given by the organisers, though they released this statement:

"Two riders were involved in an incident at Mill Road roundabout on the NW200 course six minutes into the Supersport qualifying session at today's Briggs Equipment North West 200.

"Both riders were injured in the incident and the on course medical team attended the scene.

"The riders were subsequently transferred to hospital, one by road ambulance and the other by air ambulance."

Due to the road closing order in place, roads had to re-open at 3pm.

This meant that, when the Supersport session got back underway at around 2:45pm local time, there was time enough for just a few laps.

Richard Cooper was fastest in Supersport with a 4m36.484s ahead of Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop on his new V2 Panigale Ducati.

2025 North West 200 - Wednesday Supersport qualifying times