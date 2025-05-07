Michael Dunlop expects “hot and heavy” 2025 North West 200

2025 North West 200 is underway

Michael Dunlop, Hawk Racing BMW, 2025 North West 200
Michael Dunlop, Hawk Racing BMW, 2025 North West 200
Michael Dunlop believes this week’s North West 200 will be “hot and heavy” but sees “no reason we can’t run at the front” as he looks to add to his five wins at the event.

The 29-time Isle of Man TT winner comes into this week’s North West 200 as one of the favourites for success, despite the last-minute job to get his machinery ready.

After months of uncertainty, Dunlop ended speculation over the bikes he’ll race this year by confirming BMW for the Superbike and Superstock classes, and a Ducati for the Supersport category.

Qualifying for the 2025 North West 200 began on Wednesday morning with the Superbike class, in which Dunlop was seventh-fastest in a truncated session.

Speaking to BBC Sport on Tuesday prior to qualifying, Dunlop is expecting a competitive event.

“I think with the weather, even better again, I think it’s going to get hot and heavy,” he said.

“There’s going to be a lot of boys looking to shine.

“So, it’ll be interesting. It’s quite frustrating because the last few years we’ve been knocking on the door.

“2023 we were knocking on the door and the red flag in the Superbike after two laps and then calling the race was quite frustrating because we were in the background of it.

“Last year I struggled with injury, I could do two, three laps and then I fell apart.

“This year hopefully we can get off to a good start, get as much track time as we can, and there’s no reason we can’t run at the front.”

Peter Hickman leads first Superbike session at 2025 North West 200

The opening Superbike qualifying session at the North West 200 was delayed in getting underway before being interrupted twice by red flags due to oil leaks.

Fourteen-time TT winner Peter Hickman led the way on his 8TEN Racing BMW with a 4m25.271s fastest lap over Honda’s Dean Harrison and 29-time event winner Alistair Seeley on the SMS/Nicholl Oils BMW.

Dunlop was seventh quickest as he put his first laps on his Superbike-spec BMW.

Davey Todd didn’t factor on the timesheets having not been able to set a representative lap in the twice-interrupted session.

There will be sessions for Supersport, Supertwin and Superstock across the rest of Wednesday before the roads re-open at 3pm.

2025 North West 200 - Wednesday Superbike qualifying times

PositionRiderBikeTime
1Peter HickmanBMW4m25.271s
2Dean HarrisonHonda4m26.030s
3Alistair SeeleyBMW4m26.869s
4Paul JordanHonda4m27.645s
5Erno KostamoBMW4m30.696s
6Jamie CowardHonda4m31.092s
7Michael DunlopBMW4m31.217s
8Michael SweeneyBMW4m31.874s
9John McGuinnessHonda4m33.260s
10Nathan HarrisonHonda4m33.409s
11Conor CumminsBMW4m33.945s
12Sam WestBMW4m33.957s
13Michael RutterBMW4m33.980s
14David JohnsonKawasaki4m35.054s
15Mitch ReesHonda4m36.239s
16Ian HutchinsonBMW4m36.242s
17Michael EvansHonda4m36.695s
18Phillip CroweBMW4m38.115s
19Gary McCoyBMW4m38.565s
20Josh BrookesHonda4m39.353s
Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

