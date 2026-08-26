Speedway stalwart responds to fan backlash after claims he ‘stamped’ on competitor

Speedway stalwart Chris Harris has taken to social media to respond to claims he stamped on a rider after a race.

Chris Harris/Ben Barker incident at Plymouth vs Glasgow speedway meeting. Credit: Facebook/Chris 'Bomber' Harris.
Chris Harris/Ben Barker incident at Plymouth vs Glasgow speedway meeting. Credit: Facebook…

Speedway veteran Chris Harris has taken to social media to respond to fan criticism after footage from a race meeting appeared to show him stamping on another rider.

Harris was riding for the Glasgow Tigers in their meeting against the Plymouth Gladiators when he had a run in with Gladiators rider Ben Barker.

TV images from the race show the two involved in an altercation after a heat. The two come together and Barker falls off his bike. Harris then gets of his bike and makes a motion with his leg that fans have assumed is a stamp. This, Harris, says, was not the case, though.

“After the race, Ben [Barker] deliberately came round to confront me and threatened to put me in the fence,” Harris wrote in a Facebook post.

“He then made contact with me and came off, leaving both bikes tangled together.

“As I stepped off my bike, his bike was directly in the space where I needed to put my foot. I had nowhere to put it, so I was trying to free myself and kick the bike out of the way so I could get clear.

“I then went to step across the bike to untangle everything and help him up, but before I could, the mechanics intervened.

“The opinion: I stamped on him.

“The fact: I did not stamp on him.

“The TV footage only showed the incident from one camera angle, and I understand why that angle may give a completely different impression.

“The movement people are interpreting as a ‘stamp’ was me trying to get my foot down, free myself and move the bike that was in my way.

“It was a heated incident, absolutely, but I want to be completely clear: I did not stamp on him.”

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Speedway stalwart responds to fan backlash after claims he ‘stamped’ on competit
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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