Takamoto Katsuta is relishing 'big challenge' of Rally Estonia

There is a feeling the second half of the FIA World Rally Championship is the Japanese star’s moment to come good and repay the faith that has been placed in him by Toyota Gazoo Racing hierarchy.

This year, Katsuta is sharing the drive of the third factory-backed GR Yaris Rally1 with Sebastien Ogier, who is sitting out this week’s Rally Estonia and next month’s Rally Finland – two events with the highest average speeds on the calendar.

The seat share programme followed a strong 2022 campaign by Katsuta but up to now he has struggled to reach those same heady heights, with fourth-place on last month’s Safari Rally Kenya the best points-scoring finish he has managed after seven rounds.

Despite Team Principal Jari-Matti Latvala calling on Katsuta to turn his pace into podiums, finding the consistency that comes with it must surely be found first and for the time being in Estonia, he has the chance to tick that particular box with team-mate Aaron Johnston.

Now living in Finland, the roads in both countries are broadly similar in character and profile, and with an upgraded engine arriving in time for this weekend’s Tartu-based meeting, Katsuta has everything he could ever need to hit his targets.

“I really like the kind of high-speed stages we have in Estonia and Finland,” said Katsuta. “It is going to be a big challenge but I’m really looking forward to these rallies. In Estonia, the stages are very fast but there are also some really narrow and twisty sections.

“The surface can be quite soft sometimes, so the ruts can make the second pass of stages even more difficult: as a driver you still need to really commit but you also have to be able to manage the ruts well. I will try to do my best and I hope that I can perform well and get a good result for the team,” he added.

Latvala is keen for the Japanese team to extend its advantage in the manufacturers’ championship and to do that there is added pressure and greater expectation being placed upon Katsuta’s shoulders.

“We were strong in Estonia one year ago but we have still been working hard to improve our performance for these rallies and it is great that we can bring new updates to the car,” said Latvala. “Our drivers enjoy driving on fast roads and we are really looking forward to the rally.”