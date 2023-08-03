Podium is a minimum in Finland, says Hyundai boss Abiteboul

Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul is leading the Alzenau-based team into battle at this week’s Rally Finland as the reigning champions of the ‘Gravel Grand Prix’ having won it last year with former driver Ott Tanak who is now with M-Sport Ford.

Hyundai return in good shape having enjoyed a very solid two-three finish last time out at Rally Estonia, with Rally1 debutant Teemu Suninen capping off a positive weekend by coming home in fifth position.

However, the real talking point was the margin of Kalle Rovanpera’s victory at the end of the meeting; thirteen consecutive fastest times meant the Toyota man cruised to a resounding 52.7 second victory.

While stopping short of predicting a win given Rovanpera’s favourite tag, Abiteboul is remaining optimistic. “We are feeling positive as we head to Rally Finland,” he said.

“We saw in Estonia how far we have come on these high-speed profiles compared to last year, but we also measure the work to be done to close the gap to Toyota.

“The small gap between events means that we may not be able to make huge strides, but it does make it easier for us to carry our positive momentum forward. The Hyundai i20 N Rally1 was the winning car last year and our focus is on defending that victory to the best of our ability this week.

“Thierry [Neuville] and Esapekka [Lappi] did a strong job in Estonia, as did Teemu as he quickly got up to speed with the i20 N Rally1 car. Our mission is to repeat the performance as a minimum and have all three cars in the top five – but if possible, one step higher,” continued the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Jari-Matti Latvala – Abiteboul’s opposite number at Toyota Gazoo Racing – says there is an “extra-special feeling” on returning to his home round of the World Rally Championship this weekend.

At the beginning of July, it was announced that Latvala had reached an agreement with the Japanese manufacturer to drive the fourth GR Yaris Rally1 on the gravel rally. It will be his very first outing in the new sport’s new generation car and his first top-flight appearance since Rally Sweden three years ago.

“For me it’s going to be an extra-special feeling this year to get back behind the wheel on a WRC event, and my aim as a driver will be first and foremost to enjoy that experience,” said the 38-year-old Finn.