2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.
The Italian WorldSBK marks the fourth stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar, with the Cremona Circuit hosting its second WorldSBK round having made its debut in 2024.
Nicolo Bulega holds a 21-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu ahead of this weekend.
FP1 is set to get underway at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00.
The chequered flag is out and it's Nicolo Bulega who tops FP1 in Cremona.
Danilo Petrucci second and Toprak Razgatlioglu rounds out the top-three.
Bautista is heading out but only for an install lap and a practice start. Only 30 seconds on the clock so no time to get round for a flyer.
Lecuona up to fourth, too, ahead of Sam Lowes and just behind Razgatlioglu, 0.463s behind Bulega.
Bulega now down to a 1:29.158, and his advantage is up to 0.379s.
Bulega continuing to lap consistently in the mid-1:29s. Razgatlioglu, in comparison, has dropped to the high-1:29s.
Crash for Vickers at turn two. He'd just moved up to 14th. He's fine after his crash, and has picked the bike up.
Bulega now improves to a 1:29.398. He's now 0.139s clear of Petrucci in second.
Having said that, Alex Lowes has just improved to a 1:29.767 but stays fifth, and Razgatlioglu has gone third on a 1:29.553.
Seems like most riders still working with used tyres with 12 minutes to go. Not a lot of improvements coming in at the moment.
Petrucci has crashed. Both he and the bike look okay, but he's just lost the front at turn two there.
Van der Mark has crashed and made a mess of the front of his BMW. Same place as Iannone for van der Mark and that looks like session done for him.
Just a simple low-side and the Dutchman at least seems physically okay after that.
Most riders back in pit lane now. There's 0.851s covering the top-10 at the moment, Yari Montella at the back of that.
Iannone improving, though, and bumps Montella back to 11th as he pops in a 1:30.148 to go 10th.
Bulega now to the top, 0.059s ahead of Petrucci.
Bulega improves to second with his latest lap, 0.035s behind Petrucci who still sits atop the times.
Petrucci's time for the moment is a 1:29.537. For reference, the pole record from Bulega last year is a 1:27.953, and the race lap record was set by Petrucci in the Superpole Race at a 1:28.289.
Petrucci now leading from Redding and Razgatlioglu but the times are continuing to scroll in the opening minutes here.
Bautista has crashed, too, now. He looks okay and was going to pick up his bike before the TV pictures cut away.
Iannone has crashed at the end of the back straight. Replays showing he was just too deep on the brakes and he tipped over just before he got to the run-off.
He's riding back to the pits now.
Bulega sets the early pace in FP1, fastest after the opening lap, but Razgatlioglu goes fastest with his second lap.
FP1 is underway with the green light at the end of pit lane. Solid conditions this morning with clear skies and sunshine.
Andrea Locatelli comes into this weekend off the back of his maiden WorldSBK win in Race 2 at Assen three weeks ago.
The Pata Yamaha team also welcomes Jonathan Rea back this weekend after two months out with injury for the six-time champion. Rea is fit to ride in FP1, but is set to be reviewed after this morning's session.
Last year's Cremona round was dominated by Ducati and Danilo Petrucci. The Barni Spark rider won all three races in 2024, while Alex Lowes (on a Kawasaki) was the only non-Ducati rider to finish on the podium.
Nicolo Bulega enters this weekend with a 21-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu after what was a difficult weekend for both riders in Assen: Razgatlioglu missed the podium in both long races, and Bulega retired from both Sunday races with technical issues.
Bulega was on the podium twice at Cremona last year - second in Race 1 and third in Race 2 - whereas Razgatlioglu missed the Italian Round through injury after his Magny-Cours practice crash.
Welcome to live coverage of the opening day of the Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.
FP1 is coming up in just under 10 minutes at 10:20 local time.