2025 Italian WorldSBK: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The Italian WorldSBK marks the fourth stop on the 2025 World Superbike calendar, with the Cremona Circuit hosting its second WorldSBK round having made its debut in 2024.

Nicolo Bulega holds a 21-point lead over Toprak Razgatlioglu ahead of this weekend.

FP1 is set to get underway at 10:20 local time, with FP2 coming up this afternoon at 15:00.