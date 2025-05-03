2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES

The World Superbike Superpole session at the Italian WorldSBK is set to get underway at 11:00 local time.

Nicolo Bulega was fastest in both Friday practices, but Alvaro Bautista set the fastest time of the weekend in this morning's FP3 session.

Bulega was on pole last year with a 1:27.953 that still stands as the outright lap record for WorldSBK at Cremona.

Race 1 will be coming up later today at 14:00 local time.