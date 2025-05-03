2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole session from the 2025 Italian WorldSBK round at Cremona Circuit.
The World Superbike Superpole session at the Italian WorldSBK is set to get underway at 11:00 local time.
Nicolo Bulega was fastest in both Friday practices, but Alvaro Bautista set the fastest time of the weekend in this morning's FP3 session.
Bulega was on pole last year with a 1:27.953 that still stands as the outright lap record for WorldSBK at Cremona.
Race 1 will be coming up later today at 14:00 local time.
It's pole position for Bulega as the chequered flag comes out in Cremona. Sam Lowes on the front row for the second time in succession, and Razgatlioglu rounds out the front row.
Last year's treble winner Danilo Petrucci only 13th.
Bimotas only 12th (Bassani) and 16th (Lowes) on their home debut.
While Bulega was setting that lap, both Dominique Aegerter and Tarran Mackenzie had crashes. Unclear if Bulega ran into yellows on that lap but it stands for now at least.
Here comes Bulega again, and it's a new lap record at a 1:27.866 to take pole position.
A 1:28.117 from Lowes on his latest lap would've beenn good enough for pole, but it's no better than his previous best.
Bulega up to third with his latest lap, 0.230s off Lowes.
Big improvement from Razgatlioglu, goes second and within a tenth of Lowes.
Bautista up to third with the first lap of his second run, and Gardner up to fifth.
Riders heading out for their second runs now with just over six minutes to go.
First runs completed now and Lowes has a 0.294s advantage over Bulega, who has just improved to a 1:28.375.
Iannone third-fastest at the moment, 0.450s behind Lowes.
Locatelli, Gardner, and Bautista now on row two.
Razgatlioglu was on the back of the third row in ninth but he's been bumped to 10th by Redding who goes ninth at the end of his first run.
Indeed, first Andrea Locatelli, then Sam Lowes have beaten that Gardner time.
Bulega beats Gardner, too, but not Lowes, and the British rider is on provisional pole with 10 minutes to go on a 1:28.081.
Early pace here set by Remy Gardner on a 1:28.581. Expect that to not last too long as the provisional pole time.
We have a green light at the end of pit lane and we are underway for 15 minutes of WorldSBK Superpole in Cremona.
Just a couple of minutes to go now until Superpole gets underway in Cremona and conditions are dry but much more cloudy than we saw yesterday.
Nicolo Bulega was on pole for WorldSBK's first visit to Cremona last year. His 1:27.953 remains the only sub-1:28 lap to be set by a WorldSBK machine at the Italian venue on a race weekend.
It was a Ducati front row lockout last year, but Andrea Locatelli was second-fastest this morning in Superpole and Axel Bassani was third in FP2 yesterday afternoon, indicating that other brands could be in the mix this year.
You can't rule out Toprak Razgatlioglu, either, of course, the Turkish rider racing at Cremona for the first time this weekend having missed out last year through injury.
Welcome to live coverage of today's action from the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, beginning with Superpole - coming up in just under 15 minutes at 11:00 local time.