2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES

The World Superbke Superpole Race from the 2025 Italian WorldSBK is set to get underway at 11:00 local time.

Nicolo Bulega starts from pole position after setting a new all-time lap record in Superpole yesterday. The Italian also won from pole position in Race 1.

Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu round out the front row, with Alvaro Bautista, Xavi Vierge, and Remy Gardner on row two.

Bulega carries a 26-point championship lead into this morning's race, so is guaranteed to maintain the championship lead ahead of Race 2 this afternoon whatever happens in the Superpole Race.