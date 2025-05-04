1:28.063 from Bulega on lap two there a new race lap record.
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the 2025 Italian WorldSBK.
The World Superbke Superpole Race from the 2025 Italian WorldSBK is set to get underway at 11:00 local time.
Nicolo Bulega starts from pole position after setting a new all-time lap record in Superpole yesterday. The Italian also won from pole position in Race 1.
Sam Lowes and Toprak Razgatlioglu round out the front row, with Alvaro Bautista, Xavi Vierge, and Remy Gardner on row two.
Bulega carries a 26-point championship lead into this morning's race, so is guaranteed to maintain the championship lead ahead of Race 2 this afternoon whatever happens in the Superpole Race.
Bulega continues to lead but it's only a couple of tenths between him and Razgatlioglu.
Stretching out at the front already with a gap back behind Razgatlioglu to Bautista, and from Bautista to Iannone and Lowes.
A lot of battling further back into the final corners further back, particularly between van der Mark and Lecuona, has helped Petrucci already get up to eighth spot.
Razgatlioglu not close enough to pass in the final complex and Bulega leads the opening lap ahead of the BMW rider and Bautista.
It's lights out for the Superpole Race, and it's a holeshot for Bulega ahead of Razgatlioglu. Another poor start from Sam Lowes who's back to fifth behind Bautista and Iannone.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap in Cremona.
Just five minutes away from the Superpole Race in Cremona, and it's a race that last year was won by Danilo Petrucci.
The Italian, though, is only 13th on the grid after a poor performance in Superpole. He was able to come through to seventh yesterday, and a spot in the top-nine here will be crucial for Petrucci to give him a better chance of battling for the top-five in Race 2 this afternoon.
While Razgatlioglu is the obvious choice for the rider most likely to deprive Bulega of his sixth victory of the season this morning, Sam Lowes has had the best pace behind the Italian during practice.
Yesterday, we thought Lowes' drop backwards to 12th place from second on the grid was about the illness he has been dealing with this weekend, but it has since become clear that it was actually a gear selection issue that was hampering the Marc VDS Ducati rider in Race 1.
With those issues hopefully resolved, it will be interesting to see if the British rider can insert himself in the Bulega-Razgatlioglu battle we're anticipating at the front.
Toprak Razgatlioglu was Bulega's closest challenger yesterday afternoon but ultimately didn't have the long-term pace to stick with the Italian.
The shorter race distance this morning could aid the reigning champion's chances of taking victory for the first time since Portimao Race 2.
It's Nicolo Bulega starting from pole position in this morning's Superpole Race after his lap record in Superpole yesterday morning.
The Italian won Race 1 comfortably yesterday, and was fastest by almost 0.3s over Sam Lowes in this morning's Warm Up session.
Welcome to live coverage of today's action from the Italian WorldSBK.
The 10-lap Superpole Race is coming up in just under 20 minutes at 11:00 local time.