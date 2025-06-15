2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of Race 2 from the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Race 2 at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.
Toprak Razgatlioglu will start from pole position after winning the Superpole Race this morning.
Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli will complete the front row.
Alvaro Bautista has a much better starting position for Race 2 in fifth place, having qualified 11th in Superpole yesterday. Danilo Petrucci and Sam Lowes complete an all-Ducati second row.
Jonathan Rea's grid position for Race 2 is also much improved over his 16th-placed qualifying thanks to a seventh in the Superpole Race. Remy Gardner and Iker Lecuona complete the third row.
World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega will start from 10th thanks to a combination of his pole position in Superpole and his crash in the Superpole Race with Axel Bassani, who will start alongside him in 11th.
Bulega's Superpole Race crash was his second of Sunday after falling of his own accord in Warm Up at turn 15.
It's victory and a second treble of the season for Toprak Razgatlioglu in Race 2 at Misano.
Bulega second, Bautista secures third.
Locatelli and Petrucci round out the top-five, the Italian narrowly beating Lecuona to fifth. Sam Lowes takes seventh.
Redding has crashed at turn 14. He's remounted just in front of Alex Lowes, who is continuing after his crash earlier on.
Over nine seconds for Razgatlioglu as we move onto the final lap.
Lecuona has passed Sam Lowes for sixth, and they're both chasing Petrucci for fifth.
Gerloff had passed Iannone for eighth on lap 19, and Iannone has now crashed out on the next lap at turn three.
Three laps to go now as we get to the end of lap 18, and Razgatlioglu now 8.5 seconds out front.
Bautista has dropped Locatelli now, 1.5 seconds between them. The Italian has 1.6s back to his compatriot, Petrucci.
Iannone, having taken eighth, is now under pressure for it from Gerloff who is having one of his better rides on the ZX-10RR this afternoon.
Locatelli still within a second of Bautista, did a PB on lap 15. But that gap is still growing between them as we move into the final five laps.
Further back, Iannone has recovered from the back of the grid to eighth, passing Vierge at turn one on lap 16. Decent ride from the Italian who has struggled for braking stability for most of this season.
Pace at the front from Razgatlioglu has been outrageous this afternoon. He's still clicking off 1:33s, Bulega now deep in the 1:34s, and no one else has been in the 33s all race.
Reigning champ now almost eight seconds clear at the front.
Alex Lowes has crashed at turn eight. He's remounted. Just lost the front on the way in.
That takes some pressure off Petrucci for fifth place, but Sam Lowes and Lecuona still within reach of a top-five.
Bautista makes his move on Locatelli at turns nine & 10.
Question now is can Locatelli hold onto the Spaniard and try to respond?
Bautista has now caught Locatelli.
The Italian's pace is a touch better than Petrucci, the Lowes brothers, and Lecuona behind, but Bautista just a couple of tenths faster.
Razgatlioglu still pulling away from Bulega. Almost six seconds now. He's staying firmly in the mid-1:33s for now, as Bulega slips to the high-33s, actually a 1:34 on that lap from the Italian.
Bautista a tenth faster than Locatelli that time.
Jonathan Rea has crashed at turn one at the beginning of lap 10. He's walking away.
5.5s now for Razgatlioglu over Bulega.
Locatelli able to match Bautista on the previous lap - both at 1:34.4.
Track limits warning has been issued to Alex Lowes with still 13 to go.
The incident between Montella and Gardner will be reviewed after the race.
Bulega without the pace to catch Razgatlioglu at the moment but he's pulling away from Locatelli, who will shortly be feeling the pressure from Bautista who passed Petrucci for fourth on lap seven.
Almost 5s now for Razgatlioglu over Bulega, who is already a second clear of Locatelli.
There has been a crash involving Gardner and Montella at turns nine and 10. Both have been able to walk away.
Bulega passes Locatelli for second on the run to turn eight, not even a contest versus the Yamaha on the straight and through turn seven.
Is there any hope for him to close that 4s gap to Razgatlioglu in the remaining 16 laps?
Bulega passed Lowes that time round at turn eight, then Petrucci at turn 11.
He's already four seconds off the lead, but Bulega's ridden well to make that ground in four laps. Just Locatelli ahead of him now before that gap ahead to Razgatlioglu.
Bulega cleared Bautista at turn four on that lap. He's now all over Alex Lowes for fourth.
Razgatlioglu now almost 3s out front.
Razgatlioglu now almost two seconds clear and Bulega still can't clear Bautista.
Razgatlioglu already almost a second clear of the field at the end of the first lap.
Then it's Locatelli, Petrucci, Lowes, Bautista, and Bulega up to P6.
Lights out in Misano and it's Razgatlioglu who leads at the start from Locatelli and Petrucci. Lowes back to fourth off the line.
Just another note to say that there is no Tarran Mackenzie in this one as a result of reported mechanical problems.
Additionally, there is a double long lap penalty for Bassani for irresponsible riding. That would rather destroy his podium hopes.
Just an update from Race Direction that Iannone will start from the back of the grid due to a tyre pressure infringement on the grid.
Assuming Razgatlioglu pulls away from the front and Bulega is able to get to second and impose his pace, the race behind should be for third place.
Danilo Petrucci won that race yesterday, Alex Lowes was 'best of the rest' earlier this morning when Bulega's absence meant it was for P2, but the likes of Andrea Locatelli and Alvaro Bautista will be in the mix, too.
Plus, Axel Bassani will be coming from row four after his own DNF this morning, but has had good potential all weekend. Perhaps he can use Bulega ahead of him to mark him a path forward.
Following his Superpole Race crash, Nicolo Bulega will start 10th in Race 2.
The Italian's points lead has been cut from 31 points at the beginning of this weekend to now 14, but he has been the only rider with pace close to Razgatlioglu's all weekend, so he should have the potential to get at least into the podium battle.
The key for Bulega this afternoon will be the speed with which he can make positions in the early laps; getting into the top positions quickly could allow him to put the pressure on Razgatlioglu - assuming, of course, that Razgatlioglu converts his pole position into an early lead.
Toprak Razgatlioglu will start on pole for this afternoon's race. Weirdly, it will be his second time starting from pole this weekend despite not topping Superpole thanks to Nicolo Bulega's grid penalty for Race 1.
Razgatlioglu's Superpole Race win earlier today puts him on pole on merit for this one, though, as he aims for a second treble of the season after previously winning all three races in Portimao.
Of course, he faced the same situation in Most a few weeks ago, but was beaten by Bulega in Race 2.