2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES

Race 2 at the 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK is set to get underway at 14:00 local time.

Toprak Razgatlioglu will start from pole position after winning the Superpole Race this morning.

Alex Lowes and Andrea Locatelli will complete the front row.

Alvaro Bautista has a much better starting position for Race 2 in fifth place, having qualified 11th in Superpole yesterday. Danilo Petrucci and Sam Lowes complete an all-Ducati second row.

Jonathan Rea's grid position for Race 2 is also much improved over his 16th-placed qualifying thanks to a seventh in the Superpole Race. Remy Gardner and Iker Lecuona complete the third row.

World Championship leader Nicolo Bulega will start from 10th thanks to a combination of his pole position in Superpole and his crash in the Superpole Race with Axel Bassani, who will start alongside him in 11th.

Bulega's Superpole Race crash was his second of Sunday after falling of his own accord in Warm Up at turn 15.