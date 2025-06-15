2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results of Race 2 from the sixth round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won Race 2 in Misano, pulling away at the start and building his advantage throughout, winning in the end by over nine seconds.

Nicolo Bulega was second. He started 10th after not finishing the Superpole Race due to his crash with Axel Bassani, and was able to come through to second by lap five. But he never had the pace to catch Razgatlioglu and he had to settle for second.

Alvaro Bautista came on strong after 10 laps and was able to cut through to the podium - his first since Race 2 at Cremona.

Andrea Locatelli was comfortably fourth ahead of Danilo Petrucci who could not repeat his podium performance of Race 1.

Iker Lecuona was strong in the closing stages, too, passing Sam Lowes for sixth on the penultimate lap and putting the pressure on Petrucci on the final tour. P6 in the end, though, for the Honda rider.

Sam Lowes, Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10.

Ryan Vickers took his best result of his rookie season in 11th, ahead of Axel Bassani who finished 12th after taking a double long lap penalty for the Bulega incident in the Superpole Race.

Alex Lowes was one of two riders who crashed and remounted, along with Scott Redding. Lowes' crash was more costly, as he was sixth when he lost the front at turn eight. Lowes got back on for 14th, while Redding was 16th over the line.

Tito Rabat's replacement at Motoxracing Yamaha, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, took his second point of the weekend in 15th.

Andrea Iannone was forced to start from the back of the grid due to a tyre pressure infringement on the grid before the warm-up lap. He recovered to eighth, then lost that position to Gerloff and crashed at turn three on the penultimate lap from ninth.

Remy Gardner and Yari Montella crashed together in an incident that it was announced will be reviewed after the conclusion of Race 2.

Jonathan Rea also crashed out at turn one.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 in Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Emilia-Romagna Round | Misano World Circuit | Race 2 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R9.685
3Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R14.438
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116.752
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R19.273
6Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R19.402
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R19.811
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR33.370
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R34.554
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR35.255
11Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R36.085
12Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99842.487
13Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R147.281
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99855.802
15Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:00.743
16Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R1:06.225
17Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:27.539
DNFJonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFRemy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAndrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
F1 Feature
7m ago
F1 Canadian GP winners and losers: Has Lando Norris blown title hopes?
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
10m ago
Joan Mir “happy” with carbon fibre swingarm, but losing “10k” on the straight
Joan Mir
MotoGP News
54m ago
Enea Bastianini felt progress in “two issues I have been constantly facing”
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: “We found the improvements we needed”
Maverick Vinales

More News

NASCAR News
1h ago
F1 champion Max Verstappen advised Shane van Gisbergen before dominant NASCAR Mexico win
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
1h ago
Will McLaren change ‘free to race’ policy after Canada clash?
Norris was out on the spot following the clash
Le Mans News
1h ago
Wayne Taylor “not upset” by DNF on team’s Le Mans debut
Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac
MotoGP News
2h ago
Yamaha reveals deadline for Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate decision
Miguel Oliveira, Jack Miller
F1 News
2h ago
‘Leading paddock source’ links George Russell with shock move for F1 2026
George Russell