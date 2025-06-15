2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Results of Race 2 from the sixth round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship, Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won Race 2 in Misano, pulling away at the start and building his advantage throughout, winning in the end by over nine seconds.

Nicolo Bulega was second. He started 10th after not finishing the Superpole Race due to his crash with Axel Bassani, and was able to come through to second by lap five. But he never had the pace to catch Razgatlioglu and he had to settle for second.

Alvaro Bautista came on strong after 10 laps and was able to cut through to the podium - his first since Race 2 at Cremona.

Andrea Locatelli was comfortably fourth ahead of Danilo Petrucci who could not repeat his podium performance of Race 1.

Iker Lecuona was strong in the closing stages, too, passing Sam Lowes for sixth on the penultimate lap and putting the pressure on Petrucci on the final tour. P6 in the end, though, for the Honda rider.

Sam Lowes, Garrett Gerloff, Xavi Vierge, and Michael van der Mark rounded out the top-10.

Ryan Vickers took his best result of his rookie season in 11th, ahead of Axel Bassani who finished 12th after taking a double long lap penalty for the Bulega incident in the Superpole Race.

Alex Lowes was one of two riders who crashed and remounted, along with Scott Redding. Lowes' crash was more costly, as he was sixth when he lost the front at turn eight. Lowes got back on for 14th, while Redding was 16th over the line.

Tito Rabat's replacement at Motoxracing Yamaha, Michael Ruben Rinaldi, took his second point of the weekend in 15th.

Andrea Iannone was forced to start from the back of the grid due to a tyre pressure infringement on the grid before the warm-up lap. He recovered to eighth, then lost that position to Gerloff and crashed at turn three on the penultimate lap from ninth.

Remy Gardner and Yari Montella crashed together in an incident that it was announced will be reviewed after the conclusion of Race 2.

Jonathan Rea also crashed out at turn one.

Full World Superbike results from Race 2 in Misano are below.