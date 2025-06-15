Toprak Razgatlioglu “sad” for Nicolo Bulega after Misano WorldSBK Superpole Race crash

The Misano WorldSBK Superpole Race was one of the most dramatic of the 2025 season, unfortunately for Nicolo Bulega who was involved in a first corner crash with Axel Bassani, while Toprak Razgatlioglu went on to take victory.

Razgatlioglu said after the race that he was “sad” for Bulega’s crash, having beaten Alex Lowes by four seconds in the 10-lap race on Sunday morning.

“First I say I’m really sad for Nicolo [Bulega] and Bassani because the first corner accident,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said after the Superpole Race in his parc ferme TV interview.

“After, I’m just focused on my job and pushing for five laps; after I’m just riding normal rhythm because for me the most important is Race 2.

“I’m just focused on Race 2 and we just a little bit improved the bike, especially engine brake side but still we need more.

“Still chattering is continuing, but I’m just trying to manage in the race. We will see in Race 2 because I’m full focused already.”

Locatelli: “We did an amazing weekend”

Third place for Andrea Locatelli marked his first podium since his Assen win, his first WorldSBK podium at Misano, and his first in Italy since he was third at Imola in 2023.

“We did an amazing weekend until now,” he said.

“We did an amazing job on Friday, working well to prepare the race.

“For sure, we have been so far [from the front], but I think for [Race 2] over 21 laps we can be stronger, we can try to close the gap a little bit.

“I’m quite happy to see for the first time the Italian fans from the podium. I really enjoyed the race, I didn’t make mistakes, I was able to ride a good bike.

“Keep pushing for today, try to move a bit more forward, try to make a step on the bike and myself and see what we can get. Now, also from yesterday, I’m quite happy.”

Lowes: “This is for all the team”

Alex Lowes dedicated his podium to the Bimota team, with the KB998 on the podium for the first time in World Superbike thanks to his second place.

The British rider admitted that Axel Bassani “deserved” a podium in Misano, but the Italian’s crash with Nicolo Bulega on the first lap ruled him out almost immediately on Sunday morning.

“Very happy to be on the podium in Italy,” Lowes said in parc ferme.

“Fantastic for the team, home race, they’ve worked so hard.

“In World Superbike, if you’re fighting for third or you’re fighting for 10th, it’s the same effort from everybody.

“This is for all the team, Axel’s [Bassani] side as well – he probably deserved this weekend to be on the podium but there’s still a long race this afternoon.

“Thank you to all the team, my side Axel’s side, the guys in Italy, the guys in Japan, because we really appreciate the effort.”