2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, round six of the 2025 season.

World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, won by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Nicolo Bulega retains his championship lead, but it's reduced to 14 points thanks to a combination of victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu and a DNF for the Italian, who had contact with Axel Bassani at the first turn.

Danilo Petrucci further extended his lead over Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third in the standings to 12 points.

A podium for Andrea Locatelli brought him to within 24 points of Petrucci, as well, although he remains fifth ahead of Race 2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Full WorldSBK standings after the Superpole Race at Misano are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 6, Superpole Race

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R272
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR258
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R168
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R156
5Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1144
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R115
7Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99883
8Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R76
9Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R74
10Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R68
11Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99863
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R162
13Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R62
14Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR56
15Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R149
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R46
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR32
18Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116
19Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R10
20Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
21Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R19
22Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
23Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
24Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11
25Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
27Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

