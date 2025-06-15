2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, round six of the 2025 season.
Nicolo Bulega retains his championship lead, but it's reduced to 14 points thanks to a combination of victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu and a DNF for the Italian, who had contact with Axel Bassani at the first turn.
Danilo Petrucci further extended his lead over Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third in the standings to 12 points.
A podium for Andrea Locatelli brought him to within 24 points of Petrucci, as well, although he remains fifth ahead of Race 2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Full WorldSBK standings after the Superpole Race at Misano are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Emilia-Romagna Round | Round 6, Superpole Race
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|272
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|258
|3
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|168
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|156
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|144
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|115
|7
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|83
|8
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|76
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|74
|10
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|68
|11
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|63
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|62
|13
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|62
|14
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|56
|15
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|49
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|46
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|32
|18
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16
|19
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10
|20
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|21
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|22
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|23
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|24
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1
|25
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
|27
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0