2025 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race

World Superbike Championship standings after the Superpole Race at the Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, won by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Nicolo Bulega retains his championship lead, but it's reduced to 14 points thanks to a combination of victory for Toprak Razgatlioglu and a DNF for the Italian, who had contact with Axel Bassani at the first turn.

Danilo Petrucci further extended his lead over Alvaro Bautista in the battle for third in the standings to 12 points.

A podium for Andrea Locatelli brought him to within 24 points of Petrucci, as well, although he remains fifth ahead of Race 2 at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

Full WorldSBK standings after the Superpole Race at Misano are below.