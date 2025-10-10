2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened

Ryan Vickers' departure from Motocorsa at the end of the 2025 WorldSBK season has been confirmed.
Full story here.
The Circuito do Estoril hosts this weekend the penultimate round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship. FP2 at Estoril is due to start at 15:00.
Toprak Razgatlioglu leads the riders' standings by 36 points over Nicolo Bulega heading into this weekend.
A 26-point gain over Bulega would be enough for Razgatlioglu to clinch the title this weekend, but the Italian was able to take the Superpole Race win from the BMW rider 12 months ago in what was the closest finish in World Superbike history.
Razgatlioglu was over 0.2s clear of his title rival in FP1 this morning.
The battle for third place still involved Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Locatelli, and Alvaro Bautista. There is a chance this weekend for Locatelli and Bautista to make ground on Petrucci, who has been declared unfit after FP1.
Iker Lecuona also returns from injury this weekend. He was 11th-fastest in FP1.
Dominique Aegerter is missing this weekend, the Swiss rider having sustained a fractured metacarpal in training.
Chequered flag is out in Estoril and Nicolo Bulega ends the day fastest. Was able to do a few more laps in the low-1:36s at the end of that final run as well so a decent run for the Italian.
Razgatlioglu ends second-fastest but with similarly strong pace to Bulega on-paper.
Alex Lowes rounds out the top-three ahead of Bassani, so another strong session for Bimota.
Vickers completes the top-five ahead of Rea, Vierge , Sam Lowes, Gardner, and Locatelli who completes the top-10.
Razgatlioglu 15 laps into this run now and still in the low-1:36s.
Now Bassani up to P4 ahead of Vickers.
Sam Lowes also improves but only to P8.
Strong late lap from Vickers, he's up to fourth with just under 4 minutes on the clock.
Third lap of this run for Bulega looking a bit stronger again but he caught Sofuoglu in sector three.
Seems almost like a one-and-done that for Bulega, back to a 1:36.6 on the lap after that 35.7.
Razgatlioglu, on the other hand, has done 12 laps on this run and almost all of them in the very low 1:36s.
Bulega now fastest and into the 1:35s for the first time this weekend. 1:35.778 puts him over 0.2s clear of Razgatlioglu.
Sounds like Lecuona is okay but will not be back out before the end of the session. Hopefully we'll see him again in FP3 tomorrow.
Might've jinxed Rabat. He's P11 and now a turn 11 crash for him, that's the penultimate corner.
Lecuona back in the pits and telling his team it felt like a wet weather crash. Doesn't seem at all bothered physically.
Bulega out on his second run now and he's just improved. Stays second but down to a 1:36.127 now, 0.117s behind Razgatlioglu.
Solid session for Tito Rabat so far. He was up in P7 earlier and it seemed fair to assume at the time that he'd drop down eventually, but he's still there in P10 after almost 25 minutes.
Iker Lecuona has crashed. Lost the front in the kink between turns one and two. Bizarre place to crash and the bike has taken a fair tumble through the gravel. Lecuona himself seems okay but remember he's coming in here with that right arm injury still a factor in his physical condition.
1:36.010 now from Razgatlioglu and he's 0.297s clear of Bulega.
Just under 25 minutes remaining.
Sam Lowes up to fifth with his latest lap, Bautista to fourth with his. Both losing a lot in the final split compared to Razgatlioglu and Bulega.
Razgatlioglu straight to the top on the first lap of his second run, 36.173 puts him 0.134s clear of Bulega who is now back in the pits.
Razgatlioglu just preparing to go out now for his second run.
Bautista improves on his latest lap but stays P6 with a 36.869.
Really impressive pace from Bulega here, he's just dropped in another low-1:36, a 36.308 is only 0.001s slower than his best time set on the previous lap.
Bulega just stretching away from Rea on-track on the latest lap, the Italian now down to a 1:36.307, only 0.027s slower than what he did this morning and done on his fifth flying lap of this session.
Sam Lowes up to sixth on his latest lap, lost around 0.4s to Bulega in the final split.
Bautista briefly up to fourth but he's back to fifth as Bulega goes fastest on 1:36.432. Behind him, Rea goes second on a 36.539.
Impressive run from both of them.
Razgatlioglu back to third now and in the pits.
Improvement from Rea. 1:36.722 puts him within a tenth of Razgatlioglu's benchmark. He's up behind Bulega at the moment and lapping marginally faster than the Italian.