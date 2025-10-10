2025 Estoril WorldSBK: Friday Practice As It Happened

The Circuito do Estoril hosts this weekend the penultimate round of the 2025 World Superbike Championship. FP2 at Estoril is due to start at 15:00.

Toprak Razgatlioglu leads the riders' standings by 36 points over Nicolo Bulega heading into this weekend.

A 26-point gain over Bulega would be enough for Razgatlioglu to clinch the title this weekend, but the Italian was able to take the Superpole Race win from the BMW rider 12 months ago in what was the closest finish in World Superbike history.

Razgatlioglu was over 0.2s clear of his title rival in FP1 this morning.

The battle for third place still involved Danilo Petrucci, Andrea Locatelli, and Alvaro Bautista. There is a chance this weekend for Locatelli and Bautista to make ground on Petrucci, who has been declared unfit after FP1.

Iker Lecuona also returns from injury this weekend. He was 11th-fastest in FP1.

Dominique Aegerter is missing this weekend, the Swiss rider having sustained a fractured metacarpal in training.