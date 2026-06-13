Welcome back to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Misano, where Race 1 is due to get underway in around 45 minutes at 15:30 local time.
2026 Misano WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Race 1 after Bulega takes home pole
Live coverage of Race 1 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Live updates from Race 1 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round. Race 1 is due to start at 15:30.
Key Moments
- Bulega takes eighth consecutive pole position
- Alex Lowes gets first front row of 2026
- Race 1 to start at 15:30 local time/14:30 BST
Nicolo Bulega comes into Race 1 having set the fastest time in both Friday practices and taken pole position in Superpole. The Italian has won every race this season and taken every pole position, and enters today's race with a 108-point championship lead over Iker Lecuona, who was closest to Bulega yesterday, continuing the trend of the season established at round two in Portugal.
The Spaniard did have a crash in FP2 yesterday, and explained that he had struggled to get himself back into a WorldSBK riding style in FP1 after riding in MotoGP last weekend, but was able to qualify second this morning.
Yari Montella and Sam Lowes were the only riders to join the factory Ducatis in the 1m32s in FP2 yesterday. Montella starts fourth this afternoon, but a crash for Lowes in Superpole leaves him 10th on the grid.
Alex Lowes qualified third this morning, becoming the first non-Ducati rider to qualify on the front row this season. He was also announced as a Bimota rider for 2027 this morning, along with team-mate Axel Bassani.
Garrett Gerloff was less fortunate with the way he celebrated his Kawasaki renewal, announced yesterday, in qualifying, as a crash on his first flying lap of Superpole means he will start from the back of the grid this afternoon.
Alex Lowes was able to break a key Ducati streak in Superpole today, ending the Bologna brand's run of front row lockouts it's started the season with.
Nicolo Bulega was able to continue his pole streak, though, and Iker Lecuona made it a Ducati 1-2.
Full story here.
It's pole position once again for Nicolo Bulega, that's eight in a row and seven in succession from the start of 2026.
Lecuona second, but Alex Lowes has denied Ducati a front row lockout for the first time in 2026, P3 for the Bimota rider.
Montella, Baldassarri, Surra on the second row, then Bassani, Locatelli, and Bridewell on the third row.
Sam Lowes completes the top-10, alongside Oliveira and Mackenzie on row four.
Sam Lowes has got back out on track but won't have enough time to get round to start a flying lap. He's 10th at the moment.
Montella improves, P3 on a 1m32.0s. Slower than what he did in FP3.
Baldassarri moves up to fourth ahead of Surra as well.
Bridewell had just moved up to ninth but has crashed at turn two. That'll cost a few riders laps with the yellows.
Bulega improves at the top, down to a 1m31.343s now. New lap record from the Italian. Lecuona improves behind him but is 0.2s adrift.
Lowes has got back to the Marc VDS box. Seems fairly well fuming with himself, but physically okay.
Top 10 ahead of second runs:
- Bulega
- Lecuona
- Montella
- Baldassarri
- Bassani
- A. Lowes
- Surra
- S. Lowes
- Oliveira
- Vierge
Turn 13, not 14, for Lowes. Held his wrist after the crash, but he seems okay.
Crash for Sam Lowes, also at turn 14 it looks like, same place as Gerloff.
Fastest time of the weekend immediately from Bulega, 1m31.784s. He's ahead of Lecuona and Montella early on.
Crash for Gerloff at turn 14. He's going to be on the back row unless there's a red flag, realistically. Looks like he's just locked the front in braking, out on the kerb between turns 13 and 14.
Pit lane is open at Misano and we are underway for Superpole.
25C air temperature ahead of Superpole is higher than at any point we had yesterday, 44C track temperature as well so a toasty start to the day at Misano.
Both practices yesterday were fairly uneventful, bar a small crash for Iker Lecuona.
FP3 was more dramatic, however, mostly thanks to this crash between Tarran Mackenzie and Ryan Vickers that brought out the red flags.
Vickers was taken to the medical centre but was declared fit with a left hand contusion.
The news of Bassani's and Lowes' respective renewals at Bimota came after Garrett Gerloff's stay at Kawasaki will extend into a third year in 2027.
Full story here.
This morning, Bimota has confirmed that it has re-signed Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani for the 2027 season as the project enters its this year.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Misano, where Superpole is due to start in around 45 minutes at 11:15 local time.