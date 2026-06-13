2026 Misano WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from Race 1 after Bulega takes home pole

Live updates from Race 1 at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK round. Race 1 is due to start at 15:30.

Key Moments

Bulega takes eighth consecutive pole position

Alex Lowes gets first front row of 2026

Race 1 to start at 15:30 local time/14:30 BST

Nicolo Bulega comes into Race 1 having set the fastest time in both Friday practices and taken pole position in Superpole. The Italian has won every race this season and taken every pole position, and enters today's race with a 108-point championship lead over Iker Lecuona, who was closest to Bulega yesterday, continuing the trend of the season established at round two in Portugal.

The Spaniard did have a crash in FP2 yesterday, and explained that he had struggled to get himself back into a WorldSBK riding style in FP1 after riding in MotoGP last weekend, but was able to qualify second this morning.

Yari Montella and Sam Lowes were the only riders to join the factory Ducatis in the 1m32s in FP2 yesterday. Montella starts fourth this afternoon, but a crash for Lowes in Superpole leaves him 10th on the grid.

Alex Lowes qualified third this morning, becoming the first non-Ducati rider to qualify on the front row this season. He was also announced as a Bimota rider for 2027 this morning, along with team-mate Axel Bassani.

Garrett Gerloff was less fortunate with the way he celebrated his Kawasaki renewal, announced yesterday, in qualifying, as a crash on his first flying lap of Superpole means he will start from the back of the grid this afternoon.