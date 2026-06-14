Looks like Oliveira ran in deep to turn 14 which cost him the position to Baldassarri on the last lap.
2026 Misano WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from the Superpole Race as Bulega leads Lecuona
Live updates from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
Live coverage from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The Superpole Race is due to start at 11:00 local time, with Race 2 coming up this afternoon at 14:00.
Key Moments
- Alex Lowes retires as Vierge crashes out
- Sam Lowes crashes out
- Bulega leads from lap one
- Superpole Race to start at 11:00 local time/10:00 BST
Sunday at Misano looks to be another day of WorldSBK racing that will be dominated by Nicolo Bulega. The Italian enjoyed his most dominant victory, in a dry race, of the season in Race 1, and was fastest again in Warm Up this morning.
The Misano Superpole Race last year was arguably where his title challenge against Toprak Razgatlioglu came unravelled when he was taken out at the first turn by Axel Bassani, and it feels as though a similar kind of external influence would be required for Bulega to be denied victory in the 10-lapper this morning.
Bulega's team-mate, Iker Lecuona, has been second in the last 16 races, and that streak looks set to continue today, after he was over five seconds clear of Yari Montella yesterday.
Montella, though, could have challengers for that final podium position. Lorenzo Baldassarri seemed to have the pace to go with his compatriot yesterday before he crashed out, and Sam Lowes could be in the mix as well with a good start.
Alex Lowes starts from the back of the front row in third place, but would need a drastic improvement over yesterday in order to find himself on the podium. Perhaps his battle is more with Axel Bassani for the position as top Bimota, a status Bassani earned yesterday.
It's victory yet again for Nicolo Bulega in the Superpole Race at Misano.
Lecuona takes second and Montella third again.
Bassani takes fourth, then it's Surra, Baldassarri, and Oliveira who dropped back on the last lap. Could be P5 for Baldassarri after Surra's penalty.
Locatelli and Mackenzie take the last two points positions. Manzi completes the top-10.
Surra has a drop one position penalty for an unsafe rejoin after he ran in deep at turn 14.
Surra holding onto that P5 for now from Oliveira but the Portuguese is right there.
Bulega still over 1s clear of Lecuona at the front with a lap to go.
At the front, Bulega over a second clear, he and Lecuona both lapping in the low-to-mid-1m32s.
Bassani up to fourth at turn 14 that lap as Surra runs wide. Surra under pressure from Oliveira now.
Looks like a problem for Alex Lowes. He's out on lap five.
Vierge is also out, a crash at the final corner for the Spaniard.
Bulega with another fastest lap of the race on lap four to pull the gap back out again over Lecuona.
Bulega back to a 32.3s that time and Lecuona closes the gap back down to under half-a-second.
Montella pulling away from Lowes in third.
Tommy Bridewell has crashed out at turn two.
Bulega's lead already pushing out towards a second as he dips into the 1m31s, a new race lap record.
Sam Lowes has crashed out at turn four. He seems to be okay.
Surra has passed Locatelli for P5, sitting behind the Yamaha for a lap has cost them a second or so to that P3 battle.
First lap in the books and Bulega leads by almost nothing over Lecuona. They're already putting time into Montella and Lowes.
It's lights out in Misano for the Superpole Race and it's Bulega with the holeshot this time ahead of Lecuona, Montella, Alex Lowes.
Good start from Locatelli up to 5th.
The riders are off on their warm-up lap ahead of the Superpole Race at Misano.
Here's your starting order for the Superpole Race with Bulega on pole from Lecuona and Alex Lowes.
It will be an important race for Garrett Gerloff in particular as he tries to find his way forward from the back of the grid.
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|8
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|9
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|11
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|12
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|15
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|17
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|19
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|20
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|21
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|22
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
26C air temperature, 43C track temperature, so a little cooler than yesterday afternoon but already pretty warm in Misano ahead of the Superpole Race this morning.
Generally speaking, Iker Lecuona has been gradually reducing his deficit to Nicolo Bulega this season, even if he has finished second to his team-mate in every race since Portimao.
Bulega, though, was more dominant than ever before in 2026 yesterday in Race 1, finishing over six seconds clear of Lecuona.
Full story here.
Welcome to live coverage of today's WorldSBK action from Misano, where the Superpole Race is due to get underway in around 35 minutes at 11:00 local time.