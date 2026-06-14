2026 Misano WorldSBK LIVE: Updates from the Superpole Race as Bulega leads Lecuona

Live coverage from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Misano WorldSBK at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The Superpole Race is due to start at 11:00 local time, with Race 2 coming up this afternoon at 14:00.

Key Moments

Alex Lowes retires as Vierge crashes out

Sam Lowes crashes out

Bulega leads from lap one

Superpole Race to start at 11:00 local time/10:00 BST

Sunday at Misano looks to be another day of WorldSBK racing that will be dominated by Nicolo Bulega. The Italian enjoyed his most dominant victory, in a dry race, of the season in Race 1, and was fastest again in Warm Up this morning.

The Misano Superpole Race last year was arguably where his title challenge against Toprak Razgatlioglu came unravelled when he was taken out at the first turn by Axel Bassani, and it feels as though a similar kind of external influence would be required for Bulega to be denied victory in the 10-lapper this morning.

Bulega's team-mate, Iker Lecuona, has been second in the last 16 races, and that streak looks set to continue today, after he was over five seconds clear of Yari Montella yesterday.

Montella, though, could have challengers for that final podium position. Lorenzo Baldassarri seemed to have the pace to go with his compatriot yesterday before he crashed out, and Sam Lowes could be in the mix as well with a good start.

Alex Lowes starts from the back of the front row in third place, but would need a drastic improvement over yesterday in order to find himself on the podium. Perhaps his battle is more with Axel Bassani for the position as top Bimota, a status Bassani earned yesterday.