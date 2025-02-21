2025 Phillip Island World Superbike: Friday Practice - LIVE

The 2025 World Superbike season begins with Friday practice at Phillip Island in Australia.

Title runner-up Nicolo Bulega heads into the weekend having dominated the pre-season test earlier this week, leading an all-Ducati top three ahead of Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci.

Meanwhile, BMW’s reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu made up for lost time after a big day one highside to reach fourth.

With Jonathan Rea out injured, team-mate Andrea Locatelli was the leading Yamaha in sixth ahead of Bimota duo Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani. Honda’s Xavi Vierge made it five manufacturers in the top ten.

Friday WorldSBK schedule:

Free Practice 1: 11:20-12:05

Free Practice 2: 16:00-16:45