Locatelli now climbs to fourth, behind the Ducatis and ahead of the Lowes brothers.
2025 Phillip Island World Superbike: Friday Practice - LIVE
Live updates from Friday practice for the season-opening 2025 Australian WorldSBK round.
The 2025 World Superbike season begins with Friday practice at Phillip Island in Australia.
Title runner-up Nicolo Bulega heads into the weekend having dominated the pre-season test earlier this week, leading an all-Ducati top three ahead of Andrea Iannone and Danilo Petrucci.
Meanwhile, BMW’s reigning champion Toprak Razgatlioglu made up for lost time after a big day one highside to reach fourth.
With Jonathan Rea out injured, team-mate Andrea Locatelli was the leading Yamaha in sixth ahead of Bimota duo Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani. Honda’s Xavi Vierge made it five manufacturers in the top ten.
Friday WorldSBK schedule:
Free Practice 1: 11:20-12:05
Free Practice 2: 16:00-16:45
Razgatlioglu is an early seventh, just behind the lone Pata Yamaha of Andrea Locatelli.
It's now a Ducati top three with Andrea Iannone ahead of Aruba team-mates Bautista and test leader Nicolo Bulega.
Former champion Alvaro Bautista sets the first 1m 29s of the day.
It's now a Lowes one-two, with Sam slotting into second behind Alex.
Alex Lowes is on top for Bimota after 5mins with a 1m 30.7s.
The green lights are on and the 2025 WorldSBK season officially begins.
Razgatlioglu is first out on track.
Some lap times to keep in mind for the upcoming session:
Fastest Phillip Island pre-season test time:
Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.680s (Day 2)
Official Phillip Island WorldSBK records:
Pole: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 27.916s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Nicolo Bulega Ducati 1m 28.564s (2024)
WorldSBK Free Practice 1 will start at 11:40, just under five minutes.
Toprak Razgatlioglu is watching in the pits as CCTV replays are broadcast of his big Monday test highside. The reigning champion asks if it can be shown again, perhaps spotting something from what is thought to have been a traction control problem.
Marshals are still cleaning the track at Turn 8 where Filippo Farioli was thrown into a highside in WorldSSP.
The remainder of the World Supersport session has now been cancelled.
WorldSBK FP1 is 'delayed' with a new practice schedule to be announced.
While the temperature is in the low 20s today, it's predicted to top 30 degrees on Saturday, then down to mid-20s on Sunday.
The long races will feature a mandatory pit stop.
On the positive side, it's a bright sunny day at Phillip Island. 10km/h breeze and no rain forecast.
Still no news on when the WorldSSP session will restart.
It's just gone 11:10am in Australia and the opening WorldSBK practice session of 2025 should have been starting in ten minutes.
However, oil on track forced the World Supersport session to be red-flagged and the SSP class is still awaiting a restart.