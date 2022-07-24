Tom Sykes open to WorldSBK return; ‘there’s still hunger and desire there’

Along with Leon Haslam, the 2013 WorldSBK champion’s return to BSB was one of the major moves that took place during the off-season.

However, on-track results have been anything but that for Sykes and MCE Ducati - the former Kawasaki, Yamaha and most recently BMW rider is yet to finish any higher than seventh so far this season, a result that came during race three at Donington Park.

It’s not just Sykes who has been unable to turn the Panigale V4 R into a winner this year as Tommy Bridewell and Josh Brookes have also struggled at times.

Suzuki quit MotoGP and Endurance?! ASTONISHING! Why? | Crash.Net MotoGP 55 Video of Suzuki quit MotoGP and Endurance?! ASTONISHING! Why? | Crash.Net MotoGP 55 Click to subscribe Never miss a video from Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the latest reviews, interviews and more

Sykes, who was keen to remain in WorldSBK this season, ultimately chose a return to BSB as competitive rides in the world championship quickly became unavailable.

But with that said, Sykes is very much open to returning to the world championship. Speaking to WorldSBK.com at Donington Park, Sykes said: "I would say in this life anything is possible. Of course, you’ve got to evaluate the situation and possibilities and see what’s there for the future.

"For now, I’m just enjoying the weekend. I have to say it’s nice to be here. A lot of people have come to see me and vice versa. It’s a great atmosphere. Who knows what the future holds?

"I wouldn’t say it’s early days because we’re already in July and we all know when the business part of the situation is done. Time is not necessarily on the side for that time frame because we’re already looking to get into August and the summer break.

"Like I said, anything is possible. In that sense, it’s certainly not closed because there’s still hunger and desire there."

Fellow BSB rider Mackenzie left frustrated after WorldSBK debut

While Sykes was there as a guest on behalf of Ducati, fellow BSB rider Tarran Mackenzie was making his WorldSBK debut as part of three wildcard rounds that were confirmed by Yamaha prior to the season getting underway.

One of those [Assen] was cancelled due to Mackenzie being injured at the time, and although the McAMS Yamaha rider remains less than 100% fit, it was a solid debut for the Scot, scoring three points.

Yet, Mackenzie was left frustrated after a mistake in the Superpole race saw him clash with Xavi Vierge before receiving a grid penalty for race two.

"I feel a bit frustrated, but I don’t think that’s a bad thing as it is because I know I could have done more than the results we achieved," added Mackenzie. "It was my fault, I made a mistake in the Superpole race and that gave me a penalty for race two.

"This morning [Sunday], I felt really good, I felt like I could push on and better yesterday’s result but unfortunately I clipped the back of Xavi [Vierge] and came down. I’m sorry to him and the team.

"Starting further back in race two, I got boxed in at turn one and got stuck behind some slower riders, once I got past them I caught the group in front.

"I was pleased I was able to do that, my pace was better than yesterday and the gap to the winner was better than yesterday despite starting further back.

"I’m pleased with my first weekend here riding this bike, it’s been good to get more bike time, I needed to get a bit more bike fitness and I definitely feel a lot better in myself on the bike which is positive for next weekend at Brands Hatch. Scoring points in your debut is definitely a good thing so it’s a good starting point for me here!"