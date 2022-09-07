Gino Rea returns to the UK ahead of 'intensive rehab'

Rea has been in hospital in Japan since suffering head injuries during practice for last month’s Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race.

An Instagram post by his family read:

“On Monday 5th September, after a long-anticipated wait, we were finally able to get Gino back to the UK by a specialist air ambulance. He was transported from the hospital in Japan to the Neurological Rehab Centre in London.

“Here Gino will begin the intensive rehab that is required for him to make the best recovery possible. It is a big relief for us all to have him back home safely in the UK.

“We will give you a further update in the coming days once when he has settled in.

“Thanks for the suport

“The Rea and Berdini family”