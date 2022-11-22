The Irishman began the final five laps of his WorldSBK career in a close fight for 13th, between Michael van der Mark and Xavi Fores, before disaster struck at the fast first corner.

The incident was not broadcast but Laverty appears to have fallen into the path of Fores, who later posted on Instagram:

"Today doesn’t matter the result.

“I feel so sad to be involved in a crash with such a gentleman.

“On his proper last race, had to end like that.

“I’m so sorry for this @eugenelaverty, I felt really bad and very frustrated to couldn’t avoid you on the crash.

“The maximum I could do was staying with you and stopping the race

“I wish all the very best, a good health and the speediest recovery possible.

“Sorry Eugene."

Laverty replied: "Thank you so much for staying with me when I was suffering Xavi, you’re a true gentleman."

Laverty: ‘My pelvic and hip fractures are stable’

After the race was stopped, Laverty was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to a hospital in Melbourne.

While it was clear the 13-time WorldSBK race winner and former MotoGP rider had suffered pelvic fractures, lengthy further tests were needed to determine the full extent of his injuries.

Laverty, who was racing for Bonovo BMW, sent the following message via his wife Pippa in the early hours of Tuesday morning (European time):



“Sorry for the lack of updates following my crash. I preferred to wait until I got the all-clear from the internals med team this morning so after 43 hours I’m plenty ready for a meal!

“I’ve been very fortunate that my pelvic and hip fractures are stable so no surgery required.

“Hindsight’s 20/20 and, while I could’ve cruised home those final 5 laps of my racing career, I figured there was no point being on track unless I was gonna give it 100%.

“The important thing is that I will recover well. Thanks for all the messages.”

Laverty will move into a management role with Bonovo BMW next season.