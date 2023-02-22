The tragedy that began two weeks ago has only gotten worse as another two earthquakes in quick succession have hit parts of Turkey, resulting in more people losing their lives.

Whilst the devastating impact of these earthquakes continues to impact his homeland, Razgatlioglu remains in Australia as he gears up for the start of the 2023 WorldSBK season.

The Yamaha rider, who is looking to take back the WorldSBK title after losing it to Alvaro Bautista last season, topped the opening day of official testing in Phillip Island on Monday, before the Ducati rider made his mark on day two.

However, prior to flying out for the final pre-season test, Razgatlioglu was in Turkey during the first earthquake as he ‘slept in a car’.

Speaking to GPone.com, Razgatlioglu said: "With Kenan [Sofuoglu] we tried to make a contribution to the population by donating generators and other electrical equipment above all.

"We stayed there for a couple of days and slept in the car for just 2-3 hours, no more. I remember that in 1999 in Sakarya I witnessed an earthquake with my family, but this time the consequences were far worse.

"The TV does not show the real extent of the damage. One would have to go to those places in person. A huge tragedy, but our country is more united than ever."

Although the Phillip Island test ended with Razgatlioglu less than impressed by a P10 finish in FP2 - sixth on combined times - pre-season testing as a whole has been very strong for the Turkish star.

After topping the two day test in Jerez, Razgatlioglu was in the mix again at Portimao and Phillip Island, two tests that were topped by Bautista.