The WorldSBK champion led all-but a few corners of the Superpole Race after being challenged early by Toprak Razgatlioglu, in what was another top performance from the Ducati rider.

After getting the holeshot into turn one again for Race 2, Bautista faced little competition as he streaked away from teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi.

It means a perfect points score of 62 has been amassed, while Bautista’s expected title rivals Razgatlioglu and Rea faltered in a big way.

Razgatlioglu crashed out of Race 2 after being an innocent victim of Alex Lowes falling directly in front of him at turn four, while Rea could only manage seventh and eighth from Sunday’s double-header.

Bautista said: "It’s the best way to start the season! I’m happy because we were competitive in all three races, with three different situations. Yesterday, with the rain we could make a good performance and win the race.

"Then this morning, not with cold conditions but cooler than the afternoon and the soft tyre in the rear - nobody cares about pushing the tyre consumption and we could win again.

"Then for Race 2, more temperature, the hard tyre in the rear and I could manage and adapt to the situation to be very consistent. The feeling with the bike has been amazing this weekend in all conditions."

Bautista moves past Troy Corser, Tom Sykes in WorldSBK record books

Bautista's double victory has helped put him in a class of his own when it comes to most hat-tricks (5) - which is one more than Rea - while Bautista also took his eighth win at Phillip island which is the most of any Superbike rider at the Australian venue.

Rea and Corser has been tied for seven Superbike wins at Phillip island prior to Bautista's hat-trick.

But that’s not all as the Spaniard also moved ahead of Corser and Sykes on the all-time winners list with 35.

"I didn’t know that because I normally don’t look at statistics," added Bautista. "But it’s nice and this track I like a lot. Maybe, we can change the name to Baustralia or something [laughs].

"I’m happy but I don’t like to see the statistics and just do my best in the present. Then, in many years when I’m at home and watching the racing [I can enjoy more]. For now it’s more for you journalists than me."

Despite his dominant weekend Bautista is keen to not get carried away, especially heading to Mandalika which is one of the few circuits where he failed to win in 2022.

"It’s only the first race weekend of the season," stated Bautista. "We will just enjoy the moment and think about the next race weekend which will be a more difficult one.

"It will be difficult because this track is good for us and also the conditions were favourable for us. We have to get the maximum in every condition and here this weekend we did it."