The former MotoGP rider has been one of the most competitive riders since joining the WorldSBK championship in 2020, however, the last two seasons with BMW have not been anywhere near as successful as expected.

Redding is only 15th in the championship after five rounds, but despite the German manufacturer’s troubles, Redding wants to remain with the team in 2024.

The British rider has an option to extend his deal by a further year which is valid until July 15th, meaning Donington Park is the last full round for performance to improve before a decision is taken.

"Last year, Donington Park was good for me and in the past, it’s been a great place to come," said Redding who was 12th fastest during Friday’s rain-hit FP1.

"I always enjoy coming here in front of the home fans. I’d like to think we can be better here, but the new track surface has a play in it.

"We need to put our feet back on the ground and understand where we are, where we’re going and what we’re doing.

"If the circuit has the history it had, it should favour us, which would be nice. But this year, the level has stepped up a little bit and we’ve struggled to make that next little step. Here’s a bit of a reset for us, we can start with a fresh feeling."

In terms of his contract and where he could be racing next season, MotoAmerica has been rumoured as a possible destination for the 30-year-old.

But Redding, who despite the addition of Toprak Razgatlioglu at BMW for 2024, is hoping to stay put.

"With 2024, there’s no news for what’s going on, I just want to focus on what I’m doing this weekend.

"We’ll see after here a bit more what’s going on, but time is running out on what I will do. You have to keep waiting for the moment.

"My priority is to continue in World Superbike but I’m looking in every area and at every option, like a lot of riders do, whether that’s here or somewhere else.

"I would like to continue with BMW, that is more of a priority that I have. I feel like we can make it happen but it’s a hard time for me to be thinking about what the potential is.

"I need to believe in the project like they’ve believed in me, and I just think that this weekend, having a reset and regroup and to understand a bit more, will help me make some decisions for the future."