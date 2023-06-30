Bautista has never taken a WorldSBK win at Donington Park and the circuit was one of only two venues (alongside Mandalika) where the Ducati star didn’t stand of the top step of the podium during his title winning campaign.

However, he returns having lost just one of the 15 races so far this year, while a second place to Toprak Razgatlioglu last year proved Bautista was close to cracking the British track, which has new asphalt for 2023.

“Before I came here, the target was first of all try to have the same feeling I had in all the other tracks. And the second is to not to lose too many points here. Because I know that maybe this is not our best track. So just take it easy and try to don't make mistakes especially,” said Bautista, who was seventh fastest in FP1 then joined the majority of riders in failing to set a flying lap before the rain intensified in FP2.

“After today I'm even more in this mentality because we cannot understand anything. For sure the good thing is that the new tarmac is much better without bumps. At least you can ride more safely, because I remember last year in many corners you cannot do the right line to avoid some bumps. Now you can ride like a normal track.

“At the same time, we didn't understand about tyres, especially I think tyre life will be an important key for tomorrow. I don't know if it’s because there is less rubber than on other tracks or something, but it seems like the tyres drop a little bit quicker than other tracks.

“But nobody tried a lot of laps today, so tomorrow will be the important key to understand how to manage the tyre life. FP3 will be difficult, because in the morning the conditions are very different from the afternoon.

“But it’s the same for everybody and I didn't have a bad feeling this morning.”

Kawasaki’s home star Rea, without a win this season, set the fastest time of the day in FP1, while last year’s triple winner Razgatlioglu topped FP2 courtesy of an early lap before the rain.

“I think the favourites for the races this weekend are Toprak and Jonathan. They both are very, very fast, like in the past,” Bautista said.

But the #1 made clear he’ll fight them if he can.

“For sure if I feel strong enough with the bike, good performance, I will fight, I will try to do my best. If my best is try to fight for the win, for sure I will fight. If my best is try to fight for 5th place, I will fight.

“It all depends on how my feeling is with the bike and how much can I push without taking some risk. I will fight if I don't take a lot of risk to fight for it. But if I feel like in the other races that I'm one of the riders who can fight for the win, I will try for sure.”

Team-mate Michael Rinaldi was directly behind Bautista in eighth place during FP1.