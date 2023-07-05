The Puccetti Racing team owner runs on a one-rider team in WorldSBK and a one-rider team in WorldSSP, although John McPhee is also aboard a Puccetti Kawasaki machine with the Vince64 outfit.

After starting the season with Tom Sykes, the two sides decided to part way after just four rounds.

Tito Rabat was aboard the ZX-10RR at Misano and Donington Park - the Spaniard will see out the remainder of the 2023 campaign with the team - alongside his MotoE duties.

The former MotoGP rider will also be in British Superbike action after joining McAMS Yamaha for the next two rounds Snetterton and Brands Hatch.

But no matter the rider, Puccetti Kawasaki has consistently languished down the order and failed to replicate results in years past.

Speaking to GPOne.com, Puccetti said this about Kawasaki’s current struggles: "Unfortunately, Kawasaki is going through a very difficult time, and the situation is quite critical in terms of results.

"Rea is riding beyond the limit, pulling out all the stops but it’s not enough. In Misano he arrived seconds after Bautista.

"That’s too bad because Kawasaki has always boasted a glorious history in this paddock, and it deserves to occupy other positions."

While it’s been a tough couple of seasons for Puccetti racing, their success with Kawasaki has included winning races with Toprak Razgatlioglu in 2019.

There has also been success with Can Oncu in WorldSSP as recently as Mandalika earlier this season when he won Race 1, but as it relates to the Superbike category, Puccetti wants ‘circumstances’ to improve otherwise he will focus solely on Supersport where he’s enjoyed more success as a team owner.

Puccetti added: "A breakthrough is needed for next year and I’ve already discussed this with the bosses at Kawasaki. We won with Toprak but now we’re far from the top ten.

"My priority is certainly to continue with Kawasaki. But, under these circumstances I’m not having it and I don’t intend to continue my adventure in Superbike [if it continues].

"I’d rather move forward and focus all my efforts on the Supersport class."