Despite a good launch, polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu was demoted down to fourth as Andrea Locatelli claimed the lead ahead of Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista.

After running wide at turn one [lap two] Bautista put himself under pressure from Razgatlioglu as Bassani began to challenge Locatelli for the race lead.

Both battles saw no change in position, however, that all changed further into the lap as Bassani took the lead at turn 17.

A big moment at the beginning of lap three saw Bassani lose the lead as Bautista and Razgatlioglu also came through. Bassani got all out of shape as he made the change of direction between turns two and three.

Then came a stunning move from Razgatlioglu as he out-braked Bautista around the outside at turn 14.

Razgatlioglu then made an immediate bid for the race lead, but like Bautista, he went too deep at turn two and handed back the initiative to Locatelli.

Razgatlioglu finally got the move complete on lap four before Bautista did the same for P2.

Bautista, who was visibly pushing, reeled in Razgatlioglu very quickly as Jonathan Rea’s progress continued by passing Locatelli for third.

Looking like the clear favourite, Bautista then had a huge moment on the approach to turn 14 as he lost second to Rea. However, the world champion bite straight back and reclaimed the position two corners later.

After several laps of trying to make a pass again on Razgatlioglu, Bautista finally got the move done with eight laps to go.

Great drive coming out of turn 15 saw Bautista fly past under acceleration, before defending the inside line.

Bautista began to gap Razgatlioglu straight away as he set a new fastest lap of the race on lap 13.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 19 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +3.672s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +7.847s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +13.543s 5 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +15.898s 6 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +18.551s 7 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +20.633s 8 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +21.727s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +22.082s 10 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +26.052s 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +36.865s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +37.032s 13 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +37.282s 14 Leon Haslam GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +37.827s 15 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +38.943s 16 Tito Rabat SPA Puccetti Kawasaki +58.025s 17 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing BWM +58.206s 18 Roberto Tamburini ITA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +59.022s 19 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 20 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF 21 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati DNF 22 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha DNF 23 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing DNF 24 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing DNF 25 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki DNF

Imola WorldSBK Records

Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Cancelled

Philipp Oettl, Iker Lecuona and Dominique Aegerter all suffered problems with their machines which led to retirement.

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00