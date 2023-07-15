Imola World Superbike Race (1) Results: Alvaro Bautista wins after breaking Toprak Razgatlioglu's impressive defence

15 Jul 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Italian WorldSBK 14 July

Results from Race 1, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.

Despite a good launch, polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu was demoted down to fourth as Andrea Locatelli claimed the lead ahead of Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista. 

After running wide at turn one [lap two] Bautista put himself under pressure from Razgatlioglu as Bassani began to challenge Locatelli for the race lead. 

Both battles saw no change in position, however, that all changed further into the lap as Bassani took the lead at turn 17. 

A big moment at the beginning of lap three saw Bassani lose the lead as Bautista and Razgatlioglu also came through. Bassani got all out of shape as he made the change of direction between turns two and three.

Then came a stunning move from Razgatlioglu as he out-braked Bautista around the outside at turn 14. 

Razgatlioglu then made an immediate bid for the race lead, but like Bautista, he went too deep at turn two and handed back the initiative to Locatelli. 

Razgatlioglu finally got the move complete on lap four before Bautista did the same for P2. 

Bautista, who was visibly pushing, reeled in Razgatlioglu very quickly as Jonathan Rea’s progress continued by passing Locatelli for third. 

Looking like the clear favourite, Bautista then had a huge moment on the approach to turn 14 as he lost second to Rea. However, the world champion bite straight back and reclaimed the position two corners later. 

After several laps of trying to make a pass again on Razgatlioglu, Bautista finally got the move done with eight laps to go. 

Great drive coming out of turn 15 saw Bautista fly past under acceleration, before defending the inside line.

Bautista began to gap Razgatlioglu straight away as he set a new fastest lap of the race on lap 13.

2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Race (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati19 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+3.672s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+7.847s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+13.543s
5Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+15.898s
6Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+18.551s
7Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+20.633s
8Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+21.727s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+22.082s
10Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+26.052s
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+36.865s
12Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+37.032s
13Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+37.282s
14Leon HaslamGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+37.827s
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+38.943s
16Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+58.025s
17Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+58.206s
18Roberto TamburiniITAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+59.022s
19Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
20Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBKDNF
21Philipp OettlGERGoEleven DucatiDNF
22Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 YamahaDNF
23Eric GranadoBRAPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA RacingDNF
24Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales RacingDNF
25Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing KawasakiDNF

Imola WorldSBK Records 

Fastest Lap -  Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s

2019 Race Winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Cancelled 

Philipp Oettl, Iker Lecuona and Dominique Aegerter all suffered problems with their machines which led to retirement. 

Weekend Schedule (UK time)

Friday 

Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday 

Warm-up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00