Imola World Superbike Race (1) Results: Alvaro Bautista wins after breaking Toprak Razgatlioglu's impressive defence
Results from Race 1, round eight of the 2023 World Superbike Championship at Imola, Italy.
Despite a good launch, polesitter Toprak Razgatlioglu was demoted down to fourth as Andrea Locatelli claimed the lead ahead of Axel Bassani and Alvaro Bautista.
After running wide at turn one [lap two] Bautista put himself under pressure from Razgatlioglu as Bassani began to challenge Locatelli for the race lead.
Both battles saw no change in position, however, that all changed further into the lap as Bassani took the lead at turn 17.
A big moment at the beginning of lap three saw Bassani lose the lead as Bautista and Razgatlioglu also came through. Bassani got all out of shape as he made the change of direction between turns two and three.
Then came a stunning move from Razgatlioglu as he out-braked Bautista around the outside at turn 14.
Razgatlioglu then made an immediate bid for the race lead, but like Bautista, he went too deep at turn two and handed back the initiative to Locatelli.
Razgatlioglu finally got the move complete on lap four before Bautista did the same for P2.
Bautista, who was visibly pushing, reeled in Razgatlioglu very quickly as Jonathan Rea’s progress continued by passing Locatelli for third.
Looking like the clear favourite, Bautista then had a huge moment on the approach to turn 14 as he lost second to Rea. However, the world champion bite straight back and reclaimed the position two corners later.
After several laps of trying to make a pass again on Razgatlioglu, Bautista finally got the move done with eight laps to go.
Great drive coming out of turn 15 saw Bautista fly past under acceleration, before defending the inside line.
Bautista began to gap Razgatlioglu straight away as he set a new fastest lap of the race on lap 13.
|2023 World Superbike Imola, Italy - Race (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|19 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+3.672s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+7.847s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+13.543s
|5
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+15.898s
|6
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+18.551s
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+20.633s
|8
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+21.727s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+22.082s
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+26.052s
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+36.865s
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+37.032s
|13
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+37.282s
|14
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+37.827s
|15
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+38.943s
|16
|Tito Rabat
|SPA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+58.025s
|17
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax Racing BWM
|+58.206s
|18
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+59.022s
|19
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|20
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
|21
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|DNF
|22
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|DNF
|23
|Eric Granado
|BRA
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|DNF
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|DNF
|25
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|DNF
Imola WorldSBK Records
Fastest Lap - Chaz Davies GBR Aruba.it Ducati 2019 1:45.727s
2019 Race Winners
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Cancelled
Philipp Oettl, Iker Lecuona and Dominique Aegerter all suffered problems with their machines which led to retirement.
Weekend Schedule (UK time)
Friday
Free Practice 1: 09:30-10:15
Free Practice 2: 14:00-14:45
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00