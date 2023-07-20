Since joining Yamaha in 2020 Razgatlioglu has arguably become the best rider in WorldSBK, but when at Puccetti Kawasaki, that title was held by Rea who was in the midst of winning championship after championship.

It was clear that Razgatlioglu had the talent to win, which he did at Magny-Cours in 2019 against riders on better machinery, however, failing to contend for similar results on a consistent basis led to thoughts about his career being a brief one in the series.

Speaking on the Chasin’ the Racin’ podcast, Razgatlioglu said: "I wasn't able to ride the Kawasaki in Rea style, because in Superbike you have to lift the bike quickly after braking and then accelerating well.

"I was trying and thought my career might end. I wasn't very fast and in the race I finished 10th, 12th or 14th. I wasn't happy, I wanted to fight for the top 5.

"I thought it might be the last year that I would go home and work with my brother in the bike shop we have.

"But then in Donington I scored my first podium and in Argentina another. In 2019 I was a completely different Toprak, I made more podiums and at Magny-Cours I won the first two races."

Showing no signs of nerves, Razgatlioglu’s rise after joining Yamaha continued to grow before winning the world championship in 2021.

Despite looking calm and collected in his battle for the title with Rea, Razgatlioglu still felt stressed, albeit not during the most high pressure moments.

"I relax more if I don't talk about the race. If I talk about it too much, I feel stressed and I don't like it," said the Turkish star.

"When I had to face the race to become champion in 2021 I wasn't stressed, this is because I think of other things.

"I felt stressed on Wednesday night as I reflected on how to celebrate winning the title . I fell asleep at 3."