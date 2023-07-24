Argentinean WorldSBK round cancelled, final round to be announced

While not always the curtain closer, the Argentina round has been a mainstay on the WorldSBK calendar since 2019, with the exception of 2020 when the event was cancelled due to Covid-19.

But with the country facing difficult electoral decisions, a new different venue will now host the season-finale which is set to precede the Portuguese round at Portimao, in October.

A statement from WorldSBK officials said: “This decision is due to the intense electoral calendar faced by the country, which has led to a complex situation affecting the daily lives of people, provinces, and businesses.

“Considering the proximity of upcoming national and provincial elections, Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO), Grupo OSD, and the San Juan government have chosen to suspend the event at the San Juan Villicum circuit.

“Furthermore, the round was scheduled on the eve of a government transition in the province, and it has been decided to wait and keep the schedule of events open for the new administration, showing respect for the political context and allowing proper planning for events of the magnitude of WorldSBK.”

With seven round complete, the 2023 WorldSBK campaign has already gone beyond the mid-season stage as five remain, including the soon-to-be announced finale.