After brilliant battles in both Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista went head-to-head again in the final race of the weekend.

The pair exchanged positions on nearly every lap as Razgatlioglu, who was visibly on the limit, managed to attack back every time Bautista went past along the start-finish straight.

As the laps counted down, the aggressiveness in the overtakes was taken up a notch, as contact was made with four laps to go.

But after narrowly losing out over the line earlier in the day, Razgatlioglu’s different approach to the final corner couldn’t stop Bautista from getting a better run out of it and taking a third win.

“We kept fighting in the race because I’m just focused on winning because I was very angry after the Superpole Race,” said Razgatlioglu.

“I saw Alvaro wasn’t very strong and I was better in the last corner than in the Superpole Race but in the race, I fought with him.

“I said ‘this race is mine’ because he wasn’t very strong and whilst I was on the limit, it was easier to attack. I said, ‘I need to win’ and, especially on the last lap, the feeling was good, and every corner was better than before.

“At the last corner, I tried something different, but it didn’t work; when I picked up the bike, there’s no acceleration and this was the biggest problem.

“Alvaro went outside but I don’t understand how his rear tyre grips better than me, but his bike’s acceleration is unbelievable, and it was possible to come back.

“I’m really angry and I did everything to win. Anyway, we finished second, but I don’t care for this; we lost, and I’m just focused on winning.”

Bautista also spoke about the battle post-race, and despite not clinching his second WorldSBK title, Bautista was very happy after calling their fight ‘amazing’.

The Ducati rider added: “It was amazing! It was a great battle between Toprak and me and I’m so proud to fight with him.

“He did his best and he had nothing to lose, so he tried every time, everywhere. It didn’t matter which corner or how he tried the pass.

“I’m proud to fight with him. I also tried my best. I tried to overtake him and close the corners, but he always tried. We were very close to touching many, many times!

“For me, it was a very enjoyable race. In the end, at the last corner because I was strong there, I tried to pass him but he learnt about the pass after the morning overtake and he closed the last part of the corner.

“At the moment, I thought if I couldn’t go inside, go outside because it’s the only chance you have.

“I opened the gas, the bike started to accelerate, and I went to the kerb. I could pass him. I think it was a great move! It was like instinct.”