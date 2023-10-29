Jerez World Superbike Race (2) Results

Prior to Race 2 getting started, Alex Lowes was declared unfit following his crash in the Superpole Race.

Despite getting the best start of the front row riders, Alvaro Bautista was overtaken into turn five as Jonathan Rea made an early impression on the race lead.

Rea’s opening lap after overtaking Bautista was a stunner as he pulled clear by nearly a second.

A mistake at the beginning of lap two saw Bautista relegated to third as Toprak Razgatlioglu took advantage.

Rea’s very hot pace was continuing as he and Razgatlioglu dropped Bautista by a big margin. The two-time world champion then fell into the clutches of Dominique Aegerter.

Holding a lead over one second over Razgatlioglu, Rea’s potential fairy-tale win in his last performance for Kawasaki ended as he crashed at turn two.

With a similar advantage over Bautista, Razgatlioglu was continuing to lead although the Ducati rider was beginning to reel the race leader in.

With nearly half-race distance complete, Bautista closed Razgatlioglu down and made two attempts to take the lead.

But on both occasions Razgatlioglu held off the world champion, which he did again on lap 11 after turn six.

While Bautista and the Ducati held a clear advantage, Razgatlioglu was producing some of the best defensive riding ever.

Responding every time Bautista came through, even when the Ducati star had seemingly made the move stick for more than a few corners, Razgatlioglu kept coming back at the Spaniard.

As the laps clocked off, Razgatlioglu was re-passing Bautista at turns six, turn one and turn nine.

Despite every attempt, Bautista could not replicate his Portimao hat-trick as Razgatlioglu continued his stunning defence to win the last race of the season and his last with Yamaha.

Or that’s what was expected to be the final result before Razgatlioglu was penalised one position due to exceeding track limits on the exit of turn 13.