Jerez World Superbike Race (2) Results

RobertJones's picture
29 Oct 2023
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Spanish WorldSBK, 28 October

Results from the Race 2, round 12 of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Jerez, Spain.

Prior to Race 2 getting started, Alex Lowes was declared unfit following his crash in the Superpole Race. 

Despite getting the best start of the front row riders, Alvaro Bautista was overtaken into turn five as Jonathan Rea made an early impression on the race lead.

Rea’s opening lap after overtaking Bautista was a stunner as he pulled clear by nearly a second. 

A mistake at the beginning of lap two saw Bautista relegated to third as Toprak Razgatlioglu took advantage. 

Rea’s very hot pace was continuing as he and Razgatlioglu dropped Bautista by a big margin. The two-time world champion then fell into the clutches of Dominique Aegerter. 

Holding a lead over one second over Razgatlioglu, Rea’s potential fairy-tale win in his last performance for Kawasaki ended as he crashed at turn two. 

With a similar advantage over Bautista, Razgatlioglu was continuing to lead although the Ducati rider was beginning to reel the race leader in. 

With nearly half-race distance complete, Bautista closed Razgatlioglu down and made two attempts to take the lead.

But on both occasions Razgatlioglu held off the world champion, which he did again on lap 11 after turn six. 

While Bautista and the Ducati held a clear advantage, Razgatlioglu was producing some of the best defensive riding ever. 

Responding every time Bautista came through, even when the Ducati star had seemingly made the move stick for more than a few corners, Razgatlioglu kept coming back at the Spaniard.

As the laps clocked off, Razgatlioglu was re-passing Bautista at turns six, turn one and turn nine. 

Despite every attempt, Bautista could not replicate his Portimao hat-trick as Razgatlioglu continued his stunning defence to win the last race of the season and his last with Yamaha. 

Or that’s what was expected to be the final result before Razgatlioglu was penalised one position due to exceeding track limits on the exit of turn 13.

2023 World Superbike Jerez, Spain - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati8 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+0.018s
3Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+0.321s
4Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+1.370s
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+2.602s
6Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+5.997s
7Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+7.991s
8Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+9.489s
9Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+9.800s
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+10.000s
11Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+11.899s
12Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+14.204s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+15.862s
14Tito RabatSPAPuccetti Kawasaki+17.188s
15Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+17.466s
16Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+26.477s
17Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+31.156s
18Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+32.419s
19Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+38.944s
20Gabriele RuiuITABmax Racing BWM+44.442s
21Leandro MercadoARGPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+49.727s
22Florian AltGERTeam HRC+53.049s
23Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+55.020s