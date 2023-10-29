In what was one of the greatest races, not only this season in WorldSBK, but of all-time as he and two-time champion Alvaro Bautista battled until the very last corner.

Although Bautista had the better speed and grip, Razgatlioglu was as determined as ever to sign off his four-year stint at Yamaha with a win.

And after many, many overtakes to keep hold of the lead, Razgatlioglu thought he did just that before a track limits infringement on the final lap.

“I passed the chequered flag in P1, this is good for me,” said Razgatlioglu. “I touched the green for track limits, but I didn’t understand as I felt the bike sliding.

“Maybe, after sliding, I touched it. I didn’t gain an advantage, but rules are rules. For my last day with Yamaha, I just tried to finish in a good position.

“I needed to try to have good memories of my last race and winning with Yamaha. I’m a little bit sad, but I did a very good job.

“I gave more than 100% just like at Portimao; I am really fighting with him. I needed some luck because, in the last two races, I didn’t have luck.

“I’m sad but generally happy for my last race with Yamaha, because everybody could see I gave more than 100%.”

Yamaha ‘are a family’

Razgatlioglu will next be aboard a BMW after deciding to part ways with the Japanese manufacturer earlier this season.

But the 2021 WorldSBK champion did rule out reuniting with Yamaha in the future when speaking post race.

Razgatlioglu told WorldSBK.com: “Thanks to my team because, after four years, I feel like Yamaha are like a family. Next year, I’ll go to a different brand, but I’ll still respect Yamaha because we have very nice memories: many wins, we are the world champions after a long time.

“Yamaha are very important to me. Not just Yamaha, but the whole team, all the guys. I really enjoyed working with these guys for the last four years, especially in the last two years. 2021, after we are world champions, I’m feeling warmer. I will always respect Yamaha, especially the team.

“Everybody tried their best. This weekend, everyone from Yamaha was here and they came to see me in the last race. I’m very happy for this.

“I’m sad because, after four years, this is the last race and next year we are not together. Maybe we will work together again.”