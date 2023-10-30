Newest WorldSBK circuit details its homologation plan

Round 10 of next season is due to take place at the track, nearby Milan, featuring the WorldSBK class, WorldSSP and the FIM Women's Motorcycling World Championship.

A five-year deal was agreed between the Cremona Circuit and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) but it must now undergo the homologation process.

These are the steps it will take:

Track Layout Enhancements: Changes to the layout of the track, with a notable focus on turns #11, #12, and #13.

High-Quality Resurfacing: Refurbishing specific areas of the track with quality materials to enhance the track's condition.

Track Length Extension: An extension of approximately 90 meters to the track's length to enrich racing dynamics.

Spectator Facilities Expansion: Construction of new grandstands and public areas to accommodate the ever-growing WorldSBK fan base

Modern Race Direction Facilities: The addition of a contemporary structure to house offices for Race Direction and support staff to manage the entirety of the event effectively.

Gregorio Lavilla, WorldSBK Executive Director, said: “WorldSBK is thrilled to introduce Cremona Circuit to the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship.

"The addition of Cremona to our calendar marks a significant milestone and we're fully committed to delivering top-quality racing experiences to our fans. This five-year agreement stands as a clear testament to that unwavering dedication as we're looking forward propelling this venue onto the global scene.”

Alessandro Canevarolo, Cremona Circuit CEO added: “We are really happy, excited and hyped for this new great challenge. It will be an opportunity to take an extra, important step to grow, and with great satisfaction bring back the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship to Lombardy, missing for ten long years.

"After some negotiations, we immediately got to work to make the necessary changes for hosting this major event. Together with the management, the goal is to create an event that can showcase the area, the region and represent Italy in all its values. The goal has been clear ever since I started this adventure eight years ago. We started from afar, facing every moment with great spirit, passion, and dedication. Only in this way were we able to fulfil the big dream: seeing the Superbike World Championship race on the asphalt of our Cremona Circuit.”