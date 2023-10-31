GALLERY: Rea on a Yamaha, Iannone on a Ducati, Bassani at Kawasaki...

GALLERY: Jonathan Rea on a Yamaha, Andrea Iannone on a Ducati, Axel Bassani at Kawasaki...
WorldSBK riders have debuted on their new 2024 bikes.
Tuesday's WorldSBK test in Jerez was the first opportunity for riders to switch to their new teams, wear their new colours and ride their new machines ahead of next year.
Jonathan Rea swapped the green of Kawasaki for the blue of Yamaha.
First laps for @jonathanrea aboard the @PataYamahaWSBK R1 at Jerez! #WorldSBK #YamahaRacing pic.twitter.com/NFizQwmsiM— Yamaha Racing (@yamaharacingcom) October 31, 2023
@jonathanrea 65 looking good with @PataYamahaWSBK!— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 31, 2023
Andrea Iannone has joined GoEleven Ducati and will return to professional motorcycle racing in 2024 when his four-year doping ban is over.
The Maniac is B A C K #WorldSBK pic.twitter.com/ZJpJDM1TWk— WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) October 31, 2023
Axel Bassani rode a Kawasaki - his first day as a factory rider.
Michael Ruben Rinaldi has moved to Motorcorsa Racing but is already accustomed to a Panigale V4 R.