GALLERY: Rea on a Yamaha, Iannone on a Ducati, Bassani at Kawasaki...

Tuesday's WorldSBK test in Jerez was the first opportunity for riders to switch to their new teams, wear their new colours and ride their new machines ahead of next year.

Jonathan Rea swapped the green of Kawasaki for the blue of Yamaha.

Andrea Iannone has joined GoEleven Ducati and will return to professional motorcycle racing in 2024 when his four-year doping ban is over.

The Maniac is B A C K October 31, 2023

Axel Bassani rode a Kawasaki - his first day as a factory rider.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi has moved to Motorcorsa Racing but is already accustomed to a Panigale V4 R.