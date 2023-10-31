Pre-2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test results - Tuesday

Pre-2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test results - Tuesday

Lap times from Tuesday's postseason WorldSBK test at Jerez ahead of the 2024 season.

Tuesday's test in Jerez in the first time we will see some of WorldSBK's major riders on their 2024 bikes, wearing their new colours.

Jonathan Rea is testing his Yamaha, Andrea Iannone is back in action on a Ducati...

Toprak Razgatlioglu is notably not testing his 2024 BMW because Yamaha insist he musr "respect" a contract that runs until the end of November.

2023 Jerez WorldSBK postseason test - Tuesday (10am UK)
OrderRiderTime
1Michael R RINALDI1:40.034
2Dominique AEGERTER1:40.443
3Alvaro BAUTISTA1:40.564
4Remy GARDNER1:40.636
5Jonathan REA1:40.994
6SB T22 BIKE1:41.051
7Alex LOWES1:41.229
8Garrett GERLOFF1:41.248
9Scott REDDING1:41.649
10Nicoló BULEGA1:41.804
11Bradley RAY1:42.685
12Axel BASSANI1:43.032
13Andrea IANNONE1:43.060
14Tarran MACKENZIE1:44.266
15Adrian HUERTAS1:46.372