Pre-2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test results - Tuesday

Tuesday's test in Jerez in the first time we will see some of WorldSBK's major riders on their 2024 bikes, wearing their new colours.

Jonathan Rea is testing his Yamaha, Andrea Iannone is back in action on a Ducati...

Toprak Razgatlioglu is notably not testing his 2024 BMW because Yamaha insist he musr "respect" a contract that runs until the end of November.