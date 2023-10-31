Pre-2024 Jerez WorldSBK Test results - Tuesday
Lap times from Tuesday's postseason WorldSBK test at Jerez ahead of the 2024 season.
Tuesday's test in Jerez in the first time we will see some of WorldSBK's major riders on their 2024 bikes, wearing their new colours.
Jonathan Rea is testing his Yamaha, Andrea Iannone is back in action on a Ducati...
Toprak Razgatlioglu is notably not testing his 2024 BMW because Yamaha insist he musr "respect" a contract that runs until the end of November.
|2023 Jerez WorldSBK postseason test - Tuesday (10am UK)
|Order
|Rider
|Time
|1
|Michael R RINALDI
|1:40.034
|2
|Dominique AEGERTER
|1:40.443
|3
|Alvaro BAUTISTA
|1:40.564
|4
|Remy GARDNER
|1:40.636
|5
|Jonathan REA
|1:40.994
|6
|SB T22 BIKE
|1:41.051
|7
|Alex LOWES
|1:41.229
|8
|Garrett GERLOFF
|1:41.248
|9
|Scott REDDING
|1:41.649
|10
|Nicoló BULEGA
|1:41.804
|11
|Bradley RAY
|1:42.685
|12
|Axel BASSANI
|1:43.032
|13
|Andrea IANNONE
|1:43.060
|14
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|1:44.266
|15
|Adrian HUERTAS
|1:46.372