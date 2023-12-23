Razgatlioglu made a sensational switch during the 2023 WorldSBK season as he swapped Yamaha for the German manufacturer.

A perennial threat for the title since 2021, Razgatlioglu and Yamaha were a stunning combination and one that needs no introduction.

But the Turkish star will now be looking to take BMW to the front of WorldSBK, something they’ve struggled to do with a lot of top riders and different styles.

Pedrosa is of the mindset that it will be tough at the beginning to do just that, but it is possible given Razgatlioglu’s talent.

Speaking to WorldSBK.com, the former MotoGP legend said: “Toprak with BMW is going to be interesting too; at the beginning, it could be difficult for him as it’s not as good at the moment. I think he’ll struggle a bit at the beginning but he’ll have to find his way to see how he can make the difference up.

“Toprak is always very nice to watch! He’s spectacular and he has some really aggressive moves into the turns! We’ll see how he can handle the BMW the same as the Yamaha.”

Replacing Razgatlioglu at Yamaha is none other than six-time Superbike champion Jonathan Rea.

Leaving Kawasaki after nine very successful seasons, Rea is also undergoing a new challenge and Pedrosa is intrigued to see how Rea adapts to the R1.

“It’s going to be a very interesting start of the year for WorldSBK next season, particularly after Jonny changed after so much winning with Kawasaki,” added the KTM test rider.

“I think now it’s a change that will motivate him to restart and try and go head-to-head with Bautista.

“So far, Toprak’s been very strong on that bike, so now, Jonny has a chance again to fight for the Championship. We’ll see how determined he is this winter to prepare for the fight.”