Lowes will line-up in the same championship as brother Alex, and will do so one the favoured Panigale V4 R.

After many successful Moto2 campaigns, Lowes will be expected to challenge for top rookie honours, although the addition of Andrea Iannone, also on a Ducati, will make that tough to achieve.

Ducati have won the last two titles with Alvaro Bautista, while also winning the Supersport championship with Nicolo Bulega in 2023.

Along with that, Ducati has the best bike on the grid and plenty of riders capable of big results.

And Lowes, who admits the switch to WorldSBK will be a ‘big challenge’, is excited to get started and is already aiming for podiums and wins.

Speaking at the team’s WorldSBK and Moto2 launch, Lowes said: “I’m very happy and proud to continue working with this great team and to be riding for Marc once again.

“It’s a big new challenge for me to change category after a long time and I’m very happy and motivated to start. I’d like to say a huge thanks to Marc for asking me to be the first rider for his team in WorldSBK.

“The bike is beautiful and it’s an amazing feeling to ride a Ducati. The livery is fantastic and it’s so special to represent Marc and this team in WorldSBK.

“I’m really excited to continue working with my new crew chief Giovanni to progress my understanding of the bike. I just need to learn the bike, tyres, and format over a race weekend with the three races.

“The first goal in the tests will be to make the bike mine and feel comfortable. I just need laps and mileage on the bike to understand many things.

“But this will come and if we had to go racing today, I feel we could do a good job. The goal though is to fight at the front.

“I hope to be in the fight for podiums and wins and to learn a lot. Also being top Independent rider has to be a target.”