Alvaro Bautista in ‘pain’ after Jerez test but hopes to make ‘another step’ at Portimao

Alvaro Bautista was unusually quiet throughout the two days of WorldSBK testing in Jerez, as a recent injury at the end of last season continues to cause him discomfort.

The Ducati rider worked a lot on ballast as the new minimum weight limit has been the main focus this off-season.

A total of six kilos has been added to Bautista’a Panigale V4 R, which has certainly made it a challenge, however, it was the shoulder pain that was causing Bautista the biggest problem.

Speaking after the Jerez test, Bautista said: “After Wednesday, the thing for Thursday is that it was better physically. I felt better. Not perfect.

“I still have some pain when I’m riding, especially in left corners, and I’m not so comfortable but it wasn’t worse than Wednesday. It has been a bit better so that means I’m improving my physical condition.

“We decided to make some different setups on the bike we chose on Day 1 to see if we find some positive or negative things, like we do in a normal pre-season to make the best base possible for the beginning of the season.

“We tried some changes to the setup, and we decided what could be better or worse. It was positive because I could do a lot of laps, even with some pain, but the thing is I didn’t have more pain.”

Bautista, who’s return to MotoGP as a wildcard rider was impacted by the injury last November, also admitted he hasn’t been able to train properly since.

“I couldn’t train well in November or December, I just tried to recover with the physiotherapist,” Bautista told WorldSBK.com. “With a nerve, it’s always very slow and you can’t do too much. You have to wait and not force it.

“I started my training at the beginning of the year, just a few weeks ago. At the moment, the plan was to check my physical condition on the bike.

“Fortunately, I can ride. Not perfectly, but I can. I hope to take another step at Portimao. After the Portimao test, we will see. There’s no real plan. We have to go day by day.”