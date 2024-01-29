What to expect from Portimao WorldSBK test

After dominating the Jerez WorldSBK test, Nicolo Bulega is in action again at the Portimao test which has been set-up by the Aruba.it Ducati team.

Alvaro Bautista, who struggled with injury at Jerez, is also at Portimao and set to continue preparations for yet another title defence.

The focus for Bautista is likely to be on the ballast of his bike after Ducati confirmed they have added a total of six kilos to his bike to meet the new minimum weight rules.

All five manufacturers will have their factory teams in action over the two days, which means Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea will again be riding their BMW and Yamaha machines, respectively.

Talking of BMW, their test team of Sylvain Guintoli and Bradley Smith will be riding for a second time after joining the action at Jerez.

Honda, who endured a difficult test at Jerez will also be in action, as they search for solutions to their ongoing problems.

Plenty of satellite teams will be riding the Portimao circuit too, as Remy Gardner, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Philipp Oettl have already been out on track.

Portimao is the final two-day test before the official WorldSBK test next month at Phillip Island.

Track action begins at 10am on both days and finishes at 5pm, local time.