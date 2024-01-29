Axel Bassani says change from Ducati to Kawasaki ‘not easy’, have to improve ‘everywhere’

Axel Bassani made the switch from Ducati to Kawasaki at the end of last season and in doing so took over the factory seat of six-time WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea.

With Rea now at Yamaha, Bassani has the near-impossible job of replacing the most successful Superbike rider of all time, which is one of many storylines to follow in 2024.

Often the second or third best Ducati in 2023, Bassani’s adaptation to the ZX-10RR has been challenging so far in pre-season testing.

Speaking after last week’s Jerez test, Bassani told WorldSBK.com: “We are really focused on the braking because I have to improve the braking and entry to the corner.

“I have some difficulties because this bike is completely different to the Ducati.

“I have to learn a lot. It’s not been easy. I expected it to be difficult but I have to continue to push and to work at it.

The engine is completely different. Also, the engine braking is completely different from the Ducati. But it’s a different bike and so we have to adapt.”

In terms of where he wants to improve the most before the season-opener at Phillip Island next month, Bassani said ‘everywhere’ and that it will take a few rounds to understand how competitive he can be.

“Right now, everywhere. The most important area is braking and corner entry. We have to improve there before Australia.

“Maybe after three or four rounds we can be 100%.”

On the other side of the garage, Alex Lowes was fastest of the Kawasaki riders and said the objective was to make the bike easier on used tyres.

Lowes added: “We are trying to make the bike easier on used tyres, and that was our main focus.

“We lost a bit of performance on fresh tyres, but I think that’s what we need to do with our bike because we have always been really fast at qualifying and Superpole races, but we lack a bit when it comes to race distance.

“So we are trying to make the bike a bit easier. Honestly, it felt quite good today and because the conditions were consistent, everyone was fast.

“You always want to go better but after being sick yesterday, 82 laps was a decent day’s work. I am happy enough.”